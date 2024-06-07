RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jun 2024 13:26 |  By RnMTeam

Recognizing excellence in Indian digital content NEXA sponsors SIIMA new streaming academy awards 2024

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is delighted to declare the continuation of its NEXA alliance with the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) as it steps into the second consecutive year of sponsorship. This year, NEXA is thrilled to unveil the Streaming Academy Awards 2024, an innovative platform designed to honour India's rapidly evolving digital content creation sphere. As NEXA forges ahead into another year of partnership, the initiative serves as a powerful symbol of its dedication to nurturing innovation and creativity. The NEXA Streaming Academy Awards 2024 is poised to act as an impetus to recognize and celebrate the exceptional storytellers, pioneering influencers, and impactful content creators who have significantly influenced the digital domain.

Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The NEXA Streaming Academy Awards are not just an award ceremony, they are a celebration of digital creativity and a beacon for the future of entertainment. By honouring the remarkable talent emerging from the digital realm, we aim to inspire and empower the next generation of storytellers. Together with SIIMA, we are pioneering a new era of storytelling where the possibilities are endless, and inspiration knows no bounds. These awards embody our shared commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation. We are thrilled to embark on this journey and look forward to witnessing the extraordinary stories that will unfold.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson SIIMA, says, “Post pandemic, digital has become the primary source of content consumption, and content consumption on streaming platforms has become language agnostic. We at SIIMA believe in building an event celebrating the best of streaming platforms irrespective of the language in which the content is produced. We are happy to partner with NEXA in this new initiative as NEXA strongly believes in celebrating excellence”.

Embodying NEXA’s philosophy of ‘Create. Inspire’ these Streaming Academy Awards will not only honour outstanding achievements across diverse Indian languages and platforms but also foster a thriving ecosystem that encourages creators to push boundaries, experiment with formats, and connect with audiences in unprecedented ways. The award will have 24 categories across themes.

The Awards will be held on 21st July 2024 and all the streaming platforms, and the producers can send their entries for nomination through the official website streamingacademy.in by 14th June, 2024. The jurors of the awards will include renowned industry veterans.

