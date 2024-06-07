RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jun 2024 12:40 |  By RnMTeam

House of Protection release second hard-hitting single “Learn To Forget”

MUMBAI: Following widespread excitement around the announcement of Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison’s new project, House of Protection, the duo is back with their second single, “Learn To Forget” on Red Bull Records. Right out the gate it’s a thrashing slice of hardcore fit with screeching guitars and guttural screams. Much like their first offering, “It’s Supposed To Hurt,” they’ve effortlessly forged powerful percussion and punk influences to create a new brand of unfiltered energy. The dynamic production from Jordan Fish (prev. Bring Me The Horizon) is the added layer that elevates the single to new heights for a two-piece band.

The band shares, “’Learn To Forget’ feels very close to home for us as musicians. The pace, the riffs, the drum fills, it all leans towards music we grew up playing. We wanted to find a way to keep that in our sound, but not be limited by it. Jordan was really good about finding ways to take that energy and blend it with the production aesthetic we used on the other tracks. It’s definitely one we look forward to playing live.”

Upon exiting their former band Fever 333, Aric and Stephen formed House of Protection to create a safe space for creativity and chaos to thrive. Making multidimensional music that features each of their voices for the first time, their introduction to the world was immediately met with anticipation for what’s to come next. Garnering positive praise from the likes of The Guardian, NME, Revolver, Rock Sound, Kerrang!, and more – House of Protection is at the top of 2024’s watch list.

About House of Protection
House of Protection, the new venture from Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta, serves as a sanctuary for those who surrender to impulse. Abandoning any regard for tradition and form, they followed a feeling and unearthed a sound that sees them push their limits further than ever before. Bridging the not-so-disparate worlds of hardcore, electronica, and punk, they forged a space for boundless creativity and a community fuelled by chaos.

Between their shared experience with Fever 333, Aric’s ongoing work with experimental rock group Night Verses, and Steve’s turn as guitarist for iconic post-hardcore band The Chariot, the pair are renowned in the world of heavy music for never being afraid of extremes. House of Protection is a continuation of that unabashed self-expression, bottled into a snarling vessel of anger, uncertainty, joy, and creativity.

“We wanted to create something where all our ideas, no matter how wild, felt safe,” says Steve. That’s the foundation for which House of Protection was built upon, arming their audiences with a level of fearlessness and bliss that blurs the line between the crowd and the performers. Inspired by the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins, The Prodigy, Alice Glass, Massive Attack, Cocteau Twins and Sleigh Bells, the pair were drawn to bands that invented their own way to bring a certain energy to the stage.

Teaming up with close friends Nick DePirro (Night Verses) and Jordan Fish (Bring Me The Horizon), they created the sprawling, urgent debut single ‘It’s Supposed To Hurt.’ “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy to start again from scratch but that phrase became our ethos. Starting again was the whole point of this,” offers Aric. House of Protection thrive in the margins of unpredictability, where anything goes and all are invited. Welcome home.

