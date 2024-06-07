Faroese artist Silvurdrongur shares experimental new single 'Apudrongur'

MUMBAI: Multidisciplinary Faroese artist Silvurdrongur, driving force behind critically acclaimed band AGGRASOPPAR, who this week were announced as the recipients of The Steve Strange Award for their performance at last month's The Great Escape, announces new single ‘Apudrongur’, arriving 7th June via Tutl Records.

‘Apudrongur’ (‘Monkey Boy’) is the second single from Silvrdrongur’s forthcoming concept album ‘nú æt eg eftir ánni’ (‘now I was named after the river’) which arrives later this summer. The experimental rap track opens with samples of dialogue in English before launching into a blistering performance in the artist’s native Faroese tongue, one of the world's smallest languages, over an industrial hip-hop beat and rattling textural detail.

Following the captivating ‘Sóljudrongur’ from earlier this year, ‘Apudrongur’ continues themes from forthcoming album nú æt eg eftir ánni (‘now I was named after the river’), referring to the names of different creatures that reside by the river and the artist’s innovative sonic universe, inspiring a range of new genre definitions such as ‘Extinction Punk’, ‘Doomer Pop’, and ‘Haunted Club’.

<iframe width="600" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1bK221XdAGw?si=8QnHkKU49g9Nt0Wc" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Silvurdrongur says:

“Apudrongur (Monkey Kid) is an aggressive, atonal hip hop banger. We sampled a bunch of gorillas, the mayor of Tórshavn, and Bill Buckley's infamous quip about his Gore Vidal debate, among other things. My verse references Nostradamus' end-of-world prophecies, and speculates about Western vs. Eastern perceptions of time, i.e. linear vs. circular. I'm very happy to have a feature from the producer of the album, Ayphin, in this song. He absolutely murders it. He came in guns swinging with boasts about being the best rapper on the Faroe Islands, calling me "mr. Second Best". That's what happens when you invite killers onto your songs. Hope you enjoy!”.

The album promises to be a compelling journey through alien soundscapes with unexpected combinations of genres and themes. Like a dark fairy tale that travels along the riverbank of the Faroese forest, the concept comes with its own breathtaking visual universe too, combining Gwenael A. Helmsdal’s photography of the artist in a classroom of fossilised wildlife, with illustrations by late, great Faroese ornithologist and artist, Mikkjal á Ryggi as designed by Heidi Andreasen.

Silvurdrongur’s latest project straddles both the magical and political, brimming with experimental ideas and boldly executed vision. An essential release for all lovers of true artistry from one of Europe’s most captivating talents.

Silvurdrongur (‘Silver boy’) made his debut in 2018 with album Silvurpláta (‘Silver album’), which was released alongside a poetry collection Silvurbók (‘Silver book’) and short film 111 góðir dagar (‘111 good days’). The multi-faceted project collected a host of prestigious awards including a Faroese Music Award for ‘Best New Act’, a Geytin Short Film Award for ‘Best Short’, and an Ebbu Hentze Award to gifted young writers. Since then, Silvurdrongur has released six singles, including collaborations with Eivør and GFD Collective. He is also one of the driving forces behind ‘electrifying flower-punk/axe killer-pop band’ AGGRASOPPAR who have played shows across Europe including at Eurosonic, Reeperbahn Festival, Iceland Airwaves, Trondheim Calling and The Great Escape.