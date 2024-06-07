Atarashii Gakko! release debut album AG! calling

MUMBAI: ATARASHII GAKKO!, the wildly special progressive-pop girl group from Tokyo, has released their energetic and highly anticipated debut album, AG! Calling, through 88rising. The incredible 11-track album explores the theme of "Calling," drawing from the dual meaning of the Japanese word "korin," signifying both "calling" and "to descend" or "to arrive."
WATCH THE “FLY HIGH” MUSIC VIDEO HERE
Building on the success of their standout single "Tokyo Calling," which the group performed in their explosive U.S. late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ATARASHII GAKKO! is now extending their message to the world with their debut album, AG! Calling. The album represents a global invitation for listeners to join the group on their extraordinary journey of escaping a dull, ordinary world by unapologetically embracing one's authentic self.
“AG! CALLING is an album that reflects our hope to reach beyond Japan and connect with people all around the world,” share ATARASHII GAKKO! Adding, “We want to bring energy and positivity to everyone. If you call out to AG, we will come to you!”
Serving as a symbolic representation of ATARASHII GAKKO!'s presence as they descend into various aspects of our lives, the album's cover art metaphorically depicts the girls "landing" in different dimensions of existence, acting as steadfast companions and empowering cheerleaders. Their message resonates with encouragement and support, inspiring confidence and resilience in listeners to embrace their unique potential.
Alongside the album release, ATARASHII GAKKO! have unveiled a music video for their powerful focus track, "Fly High," which also serves as the theme song for the new Netflix anime Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. The invigorating music video pays homage to the film, showcasing the girls hitting the gym, getting pumped up, and performing their signature creative choreography in a boxing ring. As they bulk up and grow stronger, the girls transform into heroic figures ready to take on the world, symbolizing their determination to make a positive impact and inspire their fans to reach new heights.
Having made a major impact on this year's festival circuit with much-talked-about performances at Coachella, Head in the Clouds, and Primavera Sounds, ATARASHII GAKKO! is currently on the European and Asia legs of their 2024 World Tour, captivating sold out audiences in Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Taipei. The group will bring their captivating live show to North America this Fall, continuing to inspire and energize audiences worldwide.
AG! CALLING TRACK LISTING:
1. Fly High
2. Toryanse
3. Omakase
4. Maji Yoroshiku
5. Essa Hoisa
6. Drama (feat. MILLI)
7. Superhuman
8. Forever Sisters
9. Arigato
10. Hero Show
11. Tokyo Calling
ATARASHII GAKKO! WORLD TOUR PT. I & II DATES:
JUNE 7 - COLOGNE - LIVE MUSIC HALL
JUNE 8 - BERLIN - METROPOL
JUNE 10 - LONDON - INDIGO AT THE O2
JUNE 12 - AMSTERDAM - MELKWEG MAX
JUNE 19 - SEOUL - YES24 LIVE HALL
JUNE 21 - KUALA LUMPUR - ZEPP
JUNE 23 - BANGKOK - SAMYAN HALL
JUNE 25 - HONG KONG - MACPHERSON STADIUM
JUNE 27 - TAIPEI - ZEPP NEW TAIPEI
JUNE 29 - SINGAPORE - THE THEATRE AT MEDIACORP
SEP 26 - VANCOUVER - PNE FORUM
SEP 27 - SEATTLE - SHOWBOX SODO
SEP 29 - SAN FRANCISCO - THE WARFIELD
OCT 01 - MEXICO CITY - PEPSI CENTER
OCT 03 - CHICAGO - BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
OCT 06 - TORONTO - HISTORY
OCT 8 - NEW YORK - TERMINAL 5
OCT 09 - BOSTON - ROADRUNNER
OCT 11 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - THE ANTHEM
OCT 13 - ATLANTA - THE EASTERN
OCT 15 - AUSTIN - ACL LIVE
OCT 17 - DALLAS - THE FACTORY IN DEEP ELLUM
ATARASHII GAKKO! (literally meaning “new school” in Japanese) are a group of four young women who are redefining what it means to be a girl group. They wear sailor-fuku (sailor suits) uniforms in a style that were worn by Japanese students back in the 70s and 80s with long skirts and pulled-up socks, and staunchly refuse to be objectified. Their aggressive and expressive dance moves, which they choreograph themselves, are a hybrid of the energy of Japanese butoh dance, heavy metal headbanging, and hip-hop street dancing. Musically, AG! She brings together elements of modern J-Pop, Showa-era kayokyoku, rap, punk, dance music, but it would be pointless to try to categorize them in any genre. Their global reach is undeniable, with their theatrical music promoting individuality and self-expression transcending language and cultural barriers. After a highly successful year of firsts, with a debut on U.S. television with “Tokyo Calling” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and a TikTok of the same track joined by Megan Thee Stallion, ATARASHII GAKKO! are primed for their farthest-reaching album yet.
