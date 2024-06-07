Alexander 23 drops heartfelt pop confessional 'Brown Eyed Baby'

MUMBAI: Multifaceted singer, songwriter, and producer ALEXANDER 23 has released his new single, "Brown Eyed Baby". An achingly heartfelt pop confessional of unrequited love, the song peels back layers of bittersweet emotion, with the singer finding release in hypnotic guitar strings and dreamy, tender melodies.

Reflecting on the song, Alexander shares, "I wrote 'Brown Eyed Baby' imagining the most powerful love song I could write for someone who I knew I couldn’t have. It was a step into a fantasy world full of wishful thinking."

"Brown Eyed Baby" comes on the heels of his recent collaboration "Cozy" with fellow pop sensations Jeremy Zucker and Lauv, which showcases Alexander's distinct musical identity, adding dimension to the trio's dynamic sound. With lyrics like "but when you kiss me, it’s so cozy, and I don’t know what it means," the song encapsulates the feeling of comfort and intimacy shared with a loved one.

Alexander is gearing up for his highly anticipated 'American Boy in Asia Tour' this month, where fans can catch ALEXANDER 23 live in multiple cities throughout Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei.

About ALEXANDER 23

Alexander made his debut with the single "Dirty AF1s", which quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts in 2019. Later that year, he released his critically-acclaimed EP 'I'm Sorry I Love You' and spent the rest of 2019 on tour with Alec Benjamin and Omar Apollo.

In 2020, he sold out his debut headline shows and achieved RIAA Platinum Certification for his viral single "IDK You Yet", which has been streamed over 400 million times on Spotify alone. His career continued to soar in 2021 with a sold-out headline tour and a Grammy nomination for his co-production on Olivia Rodrigo's hit "good 4 u". His Dan Nigro co-produced debut album 'Aftershock' arrived in the summer of 2022 following his support of John Mayer on the Sob Rock tour. Additionally, he executive produced Renee Rapp's debut album 'Snow Angel', which was released in the summer of 2023.