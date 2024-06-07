RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jun 2024 16:38 |  By RnMTeam

Alexander 23 drops heartfelt pop confessional 'Brown Eyed Baby'

MUMBAI: Multifaceted singer, songwriter, and producer ALEXANDER 23 has released his new single, "Brown Eyed Baby". An achingly heartfelt pop confessional of unrequited love, the song peels back layers of bittersweet emotion, with the singer finding release in hypnotic guitar strings and dreamy, tender melodies.

Reflecting on the song, Alexander shares, "I wrote 'Brown Eyed Baby' imagining the most powerful love song I could write for someone who I knew I couldn’t have. It was a step into a fantasy world full of wishful thinking."

"Brown Eyed Baby" comes on the heels of his recent collaboration "Cozy" with fellow pop sensations Jeremy Zucker and Lauv, which showcases Alexander's distinct musical identity, adding dimension to the trio's dynamic sound. With lyrics like "but when you kiss me, it’s so cozy, and I don’t know what it means," the song encapsulates the feeling of comfort and intimacy shared with a loved one.

Alexander is gearing up for his highly anticipated 'American Boy in Asia Tour' this month, where fans can catch ALEXANDER 23 live in multiple cities throughout Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei.

About ALEXANDER 23

Alexander made his debut with the single "Dirty AF1s", which quickly climbed to the top of the streaming charts in 2019. Later that year, he released his critically-acclaimed EP 'I'm Sorry I Love You' and spent the rest of 2019 on tour with Alec Benjamin and Omar Apollo.

In 2020, he sold out his debut headline shows and achieved RIAA Platinum Certification for his viral single "IDK You Yet", which has been streamed over 400 million times on Spotify alone. His career continued to soar in 2021 with a sold-out headline tour and a Grammy nomination for his co-production on Olivia Rodrigo's hit "good 4 u". His Dan Nigro co-produced debut album 'Aftershock' arrived in the summer of 2022 following his support of John Mayer on the Sob Rock tour. Additionally, he executive produced Renee Rapp's debut album 'Snow Angel', which was released in the summer of 2023.

Tags
ALEXANDER23 Brown Eyed Baby music Songs
Related news
 | 07 Jun 2024

English Band attic theory releases new album 'What We Fear The Most'

MUMBAI: Attic Theory's highly anticipated debut album, 'What We Fear The Most', is now available on all streaming platforms.

read more
 | 07 Jun 2024

Unpacking Ikka's 'Only Love Gets Reply': The Ultimate Desi Hip-Hop Experience

MUMBAI: Ikka's Only Love Gets Reply isn't just an album; it's all about hip-hop music and beats that will stay with you for a long!

read more
 | 07 Jun 2024

Faroese artist Silvurdrongur shares experimental new single 'Apudrongur'

MUMBAI: Multidisciplinary Faroese artist Silvurdrongur, driving force behind critically acclaimed band AGGRASOPPAR, who this week were announced as the recipients of The Steve Strange Award for their performance at last month's The Great Escape, announces new single ‘Apudrongur’, arriving 7t

read more
 | 07 Jun 2024

Shumaun releases new video For album title track “Opposing Mirrors” ft. Thomas Lang

MUMBAI: Hailing from Virginia, USA, progressive rock band Shumaun, is proud to announce the release of their latest single “Opposing Mirrors,” the title track off their upcoming album, coming out on June 28th.

read more
 | 07 Jun 2024

Atarashii Gakko! release debut album AG! calling

MUMBAI: ATARASHII GAKKO!, the wildly special progressive-pop girl group from Tokyo, has released their energetic and highly anticipated debut album, AG! Calling, through 88rising.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

Percept wins the Palm Award 2024 for ‘Outstanding Experiential & Events Management Company of the Year’

MUMBAI: Percept won the prestigious award in the category of ‘Outstanding Experiential & Evenread more

Paytm Insider strengthens its leadership team by elevating Varun Khare to COO

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider, one of India’s leading entertainment experiences platforms, announces the read more

Red FM onboards Radio Ka Baap RJ Sidhu for evening show ‘Mumbai Local’

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, proudly welcomed the neread more

MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15

MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alexander 23 drops heartfelt pop confessional 'Brown Eyed Baby'

MUMBAI: Multifaceted singer, songwriter, and producer ALEXANDER 23 has released his new single, "Brown Eyed Baby". An achingly heartfelt pop...read more

2
Atarashii Gakko! release debut album AG! calling

MUMBAI: ATARASHII GAKKO!, the wildly special progressive-pop girl group from Tokyo, has released their energetic and highly anticipated debut album...read more

3
Faroese artist Silvurdrongur shares experimental new single 'Apudrongur'

MUMBAI: Multidisciplinary Faroese artist Silvurdrongur, driving force behind critically acclaimed band AGGRASOPPAR, who this week were announced as...read more

4
Shumaun releases new video For album title track “Opposing Mirrors” ft. Thomas Lang

MUMBAI: Hailing from Virginia, USA, progressive rock band Shumaun, is proud to announce the release of their latest single “Opposing Mirrors,” the...read more

5
NOCUI returns with huge Italo-flavoured single ‘Give Up Control’

MUMBAI: Berlin-based DJ/producer NOCUI announces latest single ‘Give Up Control’, out on all platforms 6th June via Shapeless Culture. On ‘Give Up...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games