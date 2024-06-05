American Superstar Jason Derulo took over Pacha Ibiza for one amazing night

MUMBAI: On Monday night American R&B superstar took over Pacha Ibiza for one epic night! With billions of streams to his name, multiple Gold and Platinum awards, Jason Derulo is a true entertainer and brought his world class performance to the white isle. Jason Derulo’s performance is just one of the unique one off events in Pacha Ibiza this summer.

Pacha Ibiza and its audience were treated to something extra special on Monday night. The sounds of R&B brought a totally new energy to the hallowed halls of the legendary club in the form of a one of a kind show by Jason Derulo.The spotlight shone brightly on Ridin’ Solo singer as he performed his long list of hits both new and old to a packed house of adoring fans. Bringing his undeniable charisma and energy along with a host of dancers, he left an indelible mark on the crowd and one that will live on for a long time in the memories of all those who were lucky to see it in person.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.