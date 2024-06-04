Mika Singh inaugurates advanced cancer healer center in Mumbai, offering hope and cutting-edge treatment options to patients

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and philanthropist Mika Singh today inaugurated the Cancer Healer Center, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to providing the best cancer treatment in Mumbai. The centre, located on the Ground Floor of Sun Tower, G D Ambekar Rd, near TATA Memorial in Bhoiwada, Parel, aims to revolutionize cancer care in the region.

Mika Singh expressed his honour in being part of the inauguration, stating "Cancer is a battle that affects countless families. This centre stands as a beacon of hope, providing not only advanced medical treatment but also compassion and support to those in need.”

Mika Singh’s commitment to social causes and community welfare has earned him widespread admiration. His association with the Cancer Healer Center underscores his dedication to making a difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

The Cancer Healer Center is committed to offering comprehensive and personalized treatment plans, leveraging the latest advancements in cancer therapy.