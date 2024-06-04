Grace Tyler looks to break Bad Habits with her latest single “I Wish I Smoked” Out

6.21.24
Loveland, CO
Blue Arena
*opening for Lee Brice
6.22.24
Mack, CO
Country Jam
*joining Lee Brice on-stage
6.29.24
Dallas, TX
Klyde Warren Park
7.18.24
Twins Lakes, WI
Country Thunder Wisconsin
8.31.24
Red Lion, PA
Double Barrell Roadhouse
*opening for Chase Matthew
10.24.24
Prosper, TX
The Gin
10.25.24
Katy, TX
Home Run Dugout
*opening for Josh Turner
10.26.24
Helotes, TX
Floore’s Country Store
*opening for Josh Turner
11.15.24
Houston, TX
White Oak Music Hall
*opening for Lee Brice
11.16.24
Helotes, TX
Floore’s Country Store
*opening for Lee Brice
