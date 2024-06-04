Canada's Mountain Mosh Pit ARMSTRONG METALFEST adds ATRÆ BILIS, BODYBOX, and GREGORIOUS To 2024 lineup

MUMBAI: Western Canada's largest mountain mosh pit Armstrong MetalFest announces the addition of three more heavy metal brigades to their 2024 lineup with dissonant and atmospheric tech death metallers ATRÆ BILIS, Orlando's two-fisted two steppin' double wide aural assault squad BODYBOX, and Kamloops newest up and coming ear shattering ensemble GREGORIOUS to this year's 2024 lineup being held on July 12th and 13th at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong, BC with the beautiful backdrop of the Okanagan Valley.

This 14th annual gathering of metalheads will once again witness a pilgrimage of extreme metal music fans for two days of unforgettable moshing, headbanging, and camping. From iconic headliners to promising newcomers, the 2024 lineup is set to showcase the best of diverse metal genres, ensuring an electrifying experience for all.

This year's lineup will be headlined by Californian Tech Death Giants DECREPIT BIRTH and Kansas City THE BROWNING who will be unleashing their unique eclectic blend of electronicore and deathcore. Also featured on this year's two-day festival, is the return of Okanagan Black Metallers XUL (Vernon, BC) and Edmonton death metallers EYE OF HORUS along with first-time performances from Vancouver twin brother duo OPAL IN SKY, San Francisco's outside-the-box prog metallers CYBORG OCTOPUS, plus the tech death fury of Riverside, CA's ARKAIK among many more (full lineup listed below).

Festival weekend passes are on sale now at the following link: https://armstrongmetalfest.ca

(All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area, and arena from 9:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2023, until 12:00 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2022. Free camping is included.)

"It's one of the premier festivals of its kind in Canada, showcasing the biggest names in local, national, and international heavy metal music." - Vancouver Sun

AMF 2024 Lineup:

Decrepit Birth (Santa Cruz, CA)

The Browning (Kansas City, MO)

Xul (Vernon, BC)

Opal In Sky (Vancouver, BC)

Cyborg Octopus (San Francisco, CA)

Eye Of Horus (Edmonton, AB)

Atrae Billis (Vancouver, BC)

Arkaik (Riverside, CA)

Bobybox (Orlando, FL)

Nott (Seattle, WA)

Dessiderium (Phoenix, AZ)

Odinfist (Armstrong, BC)

Misyrion (Vancouver, BC)

Death Machine (Kelowna, BC)

Satanic Tea Company (Calgary, AB)

Ravensun (Nanaimo, BC)

Crown Of Madness (Vancouver, BC)

Vaegon (Edmonton, AB)

Lynx (Calgary, AB)

Kelevra (Regina, SK)

Kings Rot (Calgary, AB)

Gregorious (Kamloops, BC)

Dendros (Kamloops, BC)

Thirteen Goats (Vancouver, Bc)

Anomalist (Prince George, BC

Burn It All (Kamloops, BC)

Augur (Kamloops, BC)

The 2023 edition of Armstrong MetalFest broke attendance records again with its eclectic earth-shaking lineup that featured 28 bands performing on the two-day festival that included headliners LA thrashers WARBRINGER, San Francisco tech-death giants FALLUJAH, festival alumni Spokane, WA's ENTERPRISE EARTH, and Los Angeles' THE ZENITH PASSAGE, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft extreme metallers VALE OF PNATH, and Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions STRIKER.

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year hundreds of metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun, they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on the Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., it gives bands opportunities to play at different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.

