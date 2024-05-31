Warren Hue- The rising star continues to explore new sonic territory with the release of his new single 'Rodeo'

MUMBAI: Jakarta-born, Los Angeles-based rising star, Warren Hue, continues the rollout of his TUNA mixtape with the release of his new single, “RODEO.” Produced by Warren’s go-to collaborator, Chasu, the mid-2010 inspired track finds Warren at a crossroads, this time on Rodeo Drive. A metaphor for his growing success and its consequences, “RODEO” details how Warren wants to impress his partner with his new lifestyle, but wonders if she still finds him likable or cool. “It’s a battle between if she still finds excitement in my lifestyle in LA or not and if I’m able to maintain it,” Warren shared. “The writing process took me an hour to make the verse and the chorus idea had been around for a year. I recently revisited it because it made sense with the universe of my mixtape.” “RODEO” was first teased at the end of the music video for Warren’s previous single, “SPLIT,” and debuted live during his set at Head In The Clouds Festival in New York. While in New York, Warren was a guest on popular video platform, On The Radar Radio, where he gave another impressive performance of the track. In tandem with the single’s official release today, Warren delivered a picturesque performance video, hosted by 88rising. Watch the “RODEO” performance video here and stream “RODEO” on all platforms, here.

Warren Hue was recently featured on Good Morning America, detailing his journey as a pioneering Asian artist. He made great contributions to 88rising’s latest music endeavor, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, where he contributed to five tracks on the recent album, hella, alongside Offset, Amaarae, De La Soul, Cuco and MILLI earlier this year. As a fixture in the 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE music collective, Warren has continued to push his music in exciting new directions and usher new fans into 88rising’s world. This May, 88rising memorialized 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE with an immersive art experience at the iconic Mercer Labs in New York City where dynamic light shows and soundscape listening sessions brought a new sensory experience to the project.

Warren Hue has catapulted from hometown hero to international sensation in less than two years since making his artist debut with his album, BOY OF THE YEAR, in the summer of 2022. His most conceptual project to date, BOY OF THE YEAR, which included features from tobi lou and yvngxchris, displayed Warren’s versatility and starpower. Born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia and now based in Los Angeles, the Gen Z star has run up an impressive highlight reel, including being named one of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30, all prior to turning 21. He has also been named one of “NME 100: Essential Emerging Artists” for 2022, one of the “18 Emerging Artists To Watch Out For In 2022” by Bandwagon, and one of the “25 Artists To Watch In 2022” by Ones To Watch. His biggest accolades include his recent features on the album, Hella, released earlier this year, with the music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, which brought together the industry’s biggest names, such as Offset, Rick Ross, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes and more. Warren was also featured in four songs on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings official soundtrack and has partnered with brands like Honda, GUESS, Samsung and Microsoft. Warren made his Coachella debut during the Head in the Clouds Forever 2022 set. Last year, he performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, opened for Rich Brian’s sold out arena tour (10k fans per stop) in China, and was on the line-up for both Head in the Clouds Festivals in New York and Los Angeles. This summer, he will be returning to the festival in New York. A multi-hyphenate artist, Warren draws his inspiration from niche art forms to create his ever-evolving sound. From R&B to house, electronic, alternative hip-hop and industrial genres, Warren is unafraid to explore and veer towards the unconventional, while sharing his journey of self-discovery. His latest offers, “TENNESSEE” and “SPLIT,” detail Warren’s growing confidence as a star in the making.

