News |  31 May 2024 11:38 |  By RnMTeam

Metronomy Shares New Single "Contact High"

MUMBAI: Elsewhere on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ we see Mount collaborate with Nourished by Time, Lynks, SPIDER, Pan Amsterdam, Master Peace and TaliaBle. Alongside the EP announcement, Mount shared “With Balance (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen)” alongside a striking video - an understated ballad spun with pastel-plucked guitars and hazy, interwoven vocal lines until the mighty Joshua Idehen lands, dispensing deep grounded power and wordplay. In Metronomy’s hands, unique voices can come together, in harmony.

The era of the Posse EPs first reached fans in September 2021, when Mount released Volume 1, a five track collaboration with a bubbling selection of new friends including Peckham’s Pinty and Biig Piig. The following year he released the most recent Metronomy album, 'Small World', which continued the party by inviting artists from Nadeem Din-Gabisi to Katy J Pearson onto a special remix edition.

Metronomy’s Posse EPs represent a way of continuing to connect to new music whilst embracing their own long view and decades in the dance. “It’s realising you have a value within the music industry” Mount comments, “for newer artists you can do something. You have a reach they don’t and they’re excited by it. It’s a great way of feeling connected to a wave like the one I was part of”. It’s revivifying and energising, for the artist as much as for us the listeners. “The more I do stuff with other people the more excited I get about doing my own music again... For me it’s a way of separating myself from the last 20 years of what I’ve done. You want to be proud of it – and then move on.”

“Contact High (feat. Miki and Faux Real)” is out now, with ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ out 12th July on vinyl and digital. Pre-order here.

