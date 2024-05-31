MUMBAI: Italian Tech-House titan Marco Carola and Black Coffee are set to play Music On at Destino Pacha Ibiza. The iconic pairing take to the decks of Destino Pacha Ibiza on June 13, 2024. Two of the most highly coveted acts in modern electronic music come together for an amazing tale of music. Their dual presentation promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and the inimitable spirit of the White Isle.

Hailing from South Africa, Black Coffee is set to bring his signature style to Destino Pacha Ibiza on June 13, alongside Marco Carola. Known for his influential presence in the global club scene, Black Coffee has become a household name with his unique blend of deep house and soulful rhythms. His magnetic energy and exceptional ability to connect with the audience ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees. With a career spanning decades, he has played at some of the most prestigious venues and festivals worldwide, bringing a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of what makes a night truly special. This exclusive event at Destino Pacha Ibiza promises to be a highlight of the Summer, as Black Coffee delivers his unparalleled style to an adoring audience. Don’t miss the chance to see this legendary DJ alongside Marco Carola in action at Destino Pacha Ibiza in 2024, a dual performance that is sure to be remembered.

Music On returns to Destino Ibiza for a limited run of Thursdays this summer. The most exclusive open-air party destination in the White Isle, where the world-renowned Italian techno titan Marco Carola will be sharing the decks with the hottest international artists. 2024 will see Marco Carola play alongside the likes of Dennis Cruz, Luciano, Loco Dice, Vintage Culture, Chris Stussy, Blond:ish, Gordo, Ale De Tuglie, to name just a few.

Pacha Ibiza is also set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Embark on a transformative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. The renowned party concept, symbolising the free-spirited ethos of the era with its emphasis on peace, love, and unity. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Headed up by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy throughout the 21 week season.

‘Destino Pacha Lovers’ may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.