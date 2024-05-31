Filipino-American Star Tim Atlas unveils highly-anticipated debut album, 'Enchanté'

MUMBAI: Multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter and producer Tim Atlas, who boldly blends elements of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop, has released his highly-anticipated debut album, 'Enchante', alongside an accompanying music video for the title track.

“With every project I put out, I try to show a little more of myself,” says Tim. “Enchante is basically a reintroduction to me as a human and as an artist. For me, this record represents the different corners of my music that I haven’t showcased.”

The new album was conceived shortly after Tim's move from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, a transition that helped him become more comfortable expanding his sound to new genre frontiers. After attending a friend’s wedding in Paris, he settled upon the title Enchante for the album and overall body of work since “everything has this little French influence.”

'Enchante' is the culmination of dual EPs 'Le Soir' and 'Matinee' which incorporates themes of love, insecurity, anxiety, trust, and more. Songs from the album have already garnered millions of streams, fuelling anticipation among Tim's loyal fanbase.

“I hope people walk away from this album feeling inspired to be true to themselves and do whatever they want to do. I’m the most comfortable with myself that I’ve ever been in my life.

I’m trying to stay true as a person who loves music. This is who I am.” – Tim Atlas

After the release of 'Le Soir', Tim has since supported artists such as Jungle Giants, Magic City Hippies, and Goldroom, while his avid fan base has helped him garner over 150 million streams to date. Now, Asian countries comprise the majority of his top 20 streaming countries worldwide, including the Philippines at #2, followed closely by Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

'Enchante' Tracklisting

1. Enchante

2. Sushi in Wyoming

3. Attractive

4. Knockin

5. Stardust

6. Out Cold

7. Lighthouse

8. The Deceiving

9. Lifeboat

10. Just a Baby

11. As They Seem

12. Mom

13. SeeThru