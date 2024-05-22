"Yohan and Mali’s new release “Just for Once is a Musical Reminder to Believe in Yourself"

MUMBAI: Hey there, music lovers! Have you ever needed a little pick-me-up during those tough times when it feels like the world is against you? Well, get ready to add a dose of inspiration to your playlist because Yohan Marshall's latest track, "Just for Once," is here to remind you that you can achieve anything if you never give up!

This cinematic-pop anthem is like a warm hug from your best friend, encouraging you to push through adversity, break limiting beliefs, and reach for your full potential. With its blend of acoustic singer-songwriter elements and orchestral grandeur, "Just for Once" takes you on a melodic journey that delivers a simple yet powerful message of hope with every note. Yohan a multitalented singer-songwriter from Mumbai is ready with his second release of this year: 'Just for Once' with Mali, one of the most popular and versatile singer-songwriters in the music scene.

Featuring the soulful vocals of Mali, this track is a collaboration made in musical heaven. Mali's angelic voice perfectly complements Yohan Marshall's versatile talent as a composer, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer. Together, they create a sonic masterpiece that's bound to lift your spirits and reignite your faith in yourself.

Yohan Marshall is a Bombay based vocalist, musician, composer & producer who has travelled around the world performing, collaborating and creating music since the age of fifteen. Having been an integral part of the country’s independent music scene Yohan has performed at India’s biggest venues & festivals including Lollapalooza, NH7, Supersonic, Ragasthan, Hornbill, Live From the Console, NCPA, NLS Strawberry fields, IIT Madras & NLU Delhi to name a few.

Mali, also known as Maalavika Manoj, is a singer-songwriter hailing from Mumbai, India. Her music is a unique blend of classic pop influences with a contemporary twist, and her debut full-length album, ‘Caution to the Wind,’ has been lauded as one of the most critically acclaimed releases from the Indian indie scene in 2021. Mali has had the privilege of collaborating with some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, including Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman. She has performed at prestigious venues such as Wembley Arena in London and Le Zénith in Paris, and her voice has been featured in several leading ad campaigns.

So, next time you're feeling down, just hit play on "Just for Once," and let Yohan Marshall and Mali remind you that you can do anything you set your mind to.

Yohan Marshall and Mali grace the cover of the Spotify playlist "IndiEnglish," showcasing their rising prominence in the indie music scene.

Their latest track has also been featured on the Spotify editorial playlist "Naya Indiestan," amplifying its reach to a wider audience.

Additionally, the song has been added to four prominent Apple Music playlists: "New Music Daily," "New in Pop," "Breaking Pop," and "Breaking Indian Independent," further solidifying their presence in the music industry.