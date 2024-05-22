RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2024 14:41 |  By RnMTeam

The Magical Duo Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal team up to create a romantic song ‘Agar Ho Tum’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response for the first song ‘Dekhha Tenu,’ the makers are ready to enchant the audience once again by releasing the second song ‘Agar Ho Tum’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor from the upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and penned by Kausar Munir, ‘Agar Ho Tum' is a romantic song that will strike the right chord amongst the audience. Showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Agar Ho Tum’ celebrates the love found in life’s simple joys. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jaipur, the song beautifully captures their relationship’s journey, reminding us of the timeless essence of love and the beauty of companionship. 'Agar Ho Tum' is a song filled with emotions, emphasizing the sentiment of love and partnership. Further, Sharing his thoughts about creating 'Agar Ho Tum', music composer Tanishk Bagchi said, "‘Agar Ho Tum’ is a fresh romantic element to the album. Kausar Munir's beautiful lyrics and Jubin’s melodious voice will connect with the audience. It brings out the right kind of emotions and feelings, we hope audiences resonate with the song and enjoy it." Singer Jubin Nautiyal shared “It has been wonderful working on ‘Agar Ho Tum’. I enjoyed recording the song. The song is about being in companionship and feeling like nothing else matters if I have you. The emotions and the words align with the situation in the film, and Rajkummar and Jahnvi’s chemistry has shined through the song. The lyrics instantly resonate, and we have tried to infuse the song with deep emotions to truly honor its essence. The perfect choice of words and the brilliant composition bring out the best. Collaborating again with Tanishk was wonderful, and I hope audiences like it." Adding to this, lyricist Kausar Munir said, “While writing the lyrics for this song, we aimed to capture the right blend of emotions, expressing the feelings of belonging and togetherness. Working with Jubin and Tanishk was an absolute delight. ‘Agar Ho Tum’ has a little bit of each one of us and I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s response to it.” Directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is scheduled for release on 31st May 2024. ‘Agar Ho Tum’ is now available to watch on Sony Music India’s YouTube page and across all streaming platforms.

Tags
Tanishk Baagchi Jubin Nautiyal Rajkummar Rao Janhvi Kapoor Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
Related news
 | 15 May 2024

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharan Sharma, Mohammed Faiz And Jaani unveil 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' first song 'Dekhha Tenu' at an event in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Since the netizens got a glimpse of ‘Dekhha Tenu’ in the recently released trailer of the upcoming romantic drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,’ there has been major buzz and excitement surrounding the song’s full release.

read more
 | 13 May 2024

It’s Official! ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song glimpse from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' trailer Sparks Excitement For the full release soon

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated releases of the month, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a partnership of love and dreams starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

read more
 | 08 May 2024

Jubin Nautiyal to Enthrall UK Audiences with Soul-Stirring Performances at Wembley Stadium and Beyond

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian musician- singer Jubin Nautiyal, is set to cast a spell on UK audiences with his captivating vocals during his highly anticipated UK tour in May 2024.

read more
 | 08 May 2024

Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s film to have a re-creation of the iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Say Shava Shava' ?

MUMBAI: Set to transport audiences back to the early 2000s musical era, the iconic verse ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’ from the song ‘Say Shava Shava’ in filmmaker Karan Johar’s timeless classic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’ is rumoured to be making a comeback.

read more
 | 07 May 2024

Jubin Nautiyal to Enthrall UK Audiences with Soul-Stirring Performances at Wembley Stadium and Beyond

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian musician- singer Jubin Nautiyal, is set to cast a spell on UK audiences with his captivating vocals during his highly anticipated UK tour in May 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM announces exclusive partnership with Coke Studio Season 15

MUMBAI: MY FM, known for its commitment to bring the best in music and entertainment to the listeread more

Dr Bikramjit Chaudhuri to join as the new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, BARC India

MUMBAI: Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has announced the appointment of Dr Bikrread more

The Mechanical Licensing Collective brings legal action for unpaid royalties against Spotify USA Inc.

MUMBAI: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) announced today that it has filed a legal aread more

Crafting Global singing star performers from India G

MUMBAI: The world is a stage! Literally.read more

Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
The Magical Duo Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal team up to create a romantic song ‘Agar Ho Tum’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response for the first song ‘Dekhha Tenu,’ the makers are ready to enchant the audience once again by releasing...read more

2
UMG for Brands, The Music & Brands business of Universal Music Group felicitates partner brands amidst India’s largest Artist showcase in Delhi

MUMBAI: The Universal Music Group in India recently announced big growth moves including upping of its regional leadership during the visit of Adam...read more

3
XG kick off their first world tour and release 5th single, 'WOKE UP' today! The sci-fi music video is also out now!

MUMBAI: Hip-hop / R&B inspired girl group, XG, held their first world tour, "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL,'" at Osaka-Jo Hall on May 18th...read more

4
Experience the magical weave of Anup Jalota live in concert at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies with the iconic Indian singer, musician, and actor, Anup Jalota, as...read more

5
Kamakshi Khanna explores first date nerves and awkward encounters with latest single ‘I Blew It!’

MUMBAI: The multi-talented indie singer-songwriter, Kamakshi Khanna who has established herself as a versatile artist with her soulful voice and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games