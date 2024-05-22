The Magical Duo Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal team up to create a romantic song ‘Agar Ho Tum’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor from ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’

MUMBAI: After receiving an astounding response for the first song ‘Dekhha Tenu,’ the makers are ready to enchant the audience once again by releasing the second song ‘Agar Ho Tum’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor from the upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and penned by Kausar Munir, ‘Agar Ho Tum' is a romantic song that will strike the right chord amongst the audience. Showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Agar Ho Tum’ celebrates the love found in life’s simple joys. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jaipur, the song beautifully captures their relationship’s journey, reminding us of the timeless essence of love and the beauty of companionship. 'Agar Ho Tum' is a song filled with emotions, emphasizing the sentiment of love and partnership. Further, Sharing his thoughts about creating 'Agar Ho Tum', music composer Tanishk Bagchi said, "‘Agar Ho Tum’ is a fresh romantic element to the album. Kausar Munir's beautiful lyrics and Jubin’s melodious voice will connect with the audience. It brings out the right kind of emotions and feelings, we hope audiences resonate with the song and enjoy it." Singer Jubin Nautiyal shared “It has been wonderful working on ‘Agar Ho Tum’. I enjoyed recording the song. The song is about being in companionship and feeling like nothing else matters if I have you. The emotions and the words align with the situation in the film, and Rajkummar and Jahnvi’s chemistry has shined through the song. The lyrics instantly resonate, and we have tried to infuse the song with deep emotions to truly honor its essence. The perfect choice of words and the brilliant composition bring out the best. Collaborating again with Tanishk was wonderful, and I hope audiences like it." Adding to this, lyricist Kausar Munir said, “While writing the lyrics for this song, we aimed to capture the right blend of emotions, expressing the feelings of belonging and togetherness. Working with Jubin and Tanishk was an absolute delight. ‘Agar Ho Tum’ has a little bit of each one of us and I am looking forward to seeing everyone’s response to it.” Directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is scheduled for release on 31st May 2024. ‘Agar Ho Tum’ is now available to watch on Sony Music India’s YouTube page and across all streaming platforms.