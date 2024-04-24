Legendary Ashwatthama Emerges: Amitabh Bachchan's Unveiling in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Reverberates Nemawar Folklore

MUMBAI: There is a belief in Central India, when you perform Narmada Parikrama you will find the Immortal Ashwatthama Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been making major buzz as a groundbreaking mythology science fiction epic.
Amidst the excitement surrounding the film, the unveiling of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s character portraying Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took place through a monumental projection in the holy city of Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh. This event garnered immense love from fans, locals, and the media present. The makers unveiled the look of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and it broke the internet, followed by the most anticipated teaser which again went viral globally.
Choosing Nemawar as the location for Amitabh Bachchan’s grand character reveal further emphasizes its importance. There is a belief in Central India that when you perform Narmada Parikrama, you will find the Immortal Ashwatthama.
Unveiling the video on social media the maker’s post read: The Immortal ASHWATTHAMA has arrived to the banks of Narmada in Nemawar. https://x.com/Kalki2898AD/status/1782647981885243766 #Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD Breaking barriers as a pioneering endeavor, the Ashwatthama introduction teaser stands as the first-of-its-kind, embodying a true pan-India spirit. With Amitabh Bachchan portraying Ashwatthama in Hindi and a child seamlessly conversing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and more, this groundbreaking teaser unites audiences across the nation like never before. Featuring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made waves after its spectacular debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim as the first Indian Film at the event. Directed by Nag Ashwin and Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.
