Jio Studios & Studio Green Films pay special tribute to ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Indian film THANGALAAN

MUMABI: Leading Indian content studio Jio Studios and Studio Green Films, a premiere film production and distribution company owned by Mr. K.E. Gnanavelraja have joined hands for the highly anticipated and ambitious film THANGALAAN’ written and directed by Tamil cinema’s highly acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, starring Indian cinema’s iconic actor ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram. THANGALAAN is currently in post-production and its release date shall be announced shortly. This historical adventure will release globally in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages in a grand manner soon.

Birthday tribute -

Amidst mounting anticipation for the film’s release, the team commemorated the occasion of ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram’s birthday today with a special treat for fans by releasing a captivating video that unveiled some glimpses of the eagerly awaited THANGALAAN, celebrating Vikram's stunning transformation – a mesmerising tribute on his special day.

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Director Pa.Ranjith, said, "Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am quite excited Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio is joining hands with our producer Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja to present the film. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations".

Vikram is one among the top actors of Tamil cinema with a massive fan following and celebrated for his diverse role. Highly decorated ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram is a National Award-winner, seven times Filmfare award winner and won five awards from Tamil Nadu State Government’s for his performances. Highly respected for his commitment and professionalism, Vikram is extremely popular for renowned films like ‘Sethu’, ‘Kasi’, ‘Dhill’, ‘Dhool’, ‘Gemini’, ‘Saamy’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Pitha Magan’, ‘I’, ‘Raavanan’, ‘Deivathirumagal’, ‘Iru Mugan’, ‘Cobra’, ‘Mahaan’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1 & 2’.

THANGALAAN stars ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai with Music Direction by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Ms. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Mr. K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green Films.

Set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in the early 1900’s, THANGALAAN is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative from real-life events. It is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in South of India. Since its announcement, the film has garnered immense interest and is among the most anticipated releases in South cinema in 2024.