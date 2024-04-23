RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Apr 2024 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Faithless announce first live shows in 8 years including a stop at London’s iconic Roundhouse and unveil plans for new music...

MUMBAI: Eight years on from their final live performance, today (19th April 2024), Faithless announce their return to the global stage. The announcement includes their first run of live dates, including London’s iconic Roundhouse and  shows in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Amsterdam, which lead into headline sets at 3 of the major UK festivals: Glastonbury, Wilderness and Bestival.

In their own words Faithless write:

“As many of you have noticed, we’re back…Some shows have already been announced but we couldn't start the summer without a little personal note. Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day. Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot.

In the meantime, we never stopped (couldn't stop, never wanted to stop!) making music. Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released ‘All Blessed’ and now finally, 8 years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year…”

26 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Reverence’, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century – selling over 20 million albums, including seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at #1), and amassing over a billion combined streams to date.

The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled - leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level, and showing promoters that electronic music deserves its place on the main stages – they’re 2002 Glastonbury performance proving this to aplomb. Faithless have proved it’s possible to achieve both critical and commercial success while delivering boundary pushing dance music with feeling and integrity.

With a 7 piece band, and having ‘borrowed’ Jean Michel Jarre’s set and lighting director, Jvan Morandi, Faithless have an early homecoming date at Camden’s Roundhouse, and with a new album signed and being made the  band are set to enter an exciting new era and continue their reign at the forefront of dance music.

Live dates 2024:

    06/06/24 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

    09/06/24 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

    12/06/24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

    14/06/24 – Roundhouse, London, UK

Tags
Faithless Roundhouse music
Related news
 | 23 Apr 2024

Lost Frequencies and David Kushner link up for the dance pop track of the summer "In My Bones"

MUMBAI: Chart topping producer Lost Frequencies has joined forces with acclaimed US singer songwriter David Kushner to deliver a captivating new pop dance anthem titled "In My Bones." Listen HERE.

read more
 | 23 Apr 2024

Rock band The Phoenix Within is back with a powerful new single "Abuso"

MUMBAI: Rock group The Phoenix Within (TPW) is back with a powerful new single, "Abuso," set to make waves in the music scene.

read more
 | 23 Apr 2024

Nisa shares "Dance Alone" single in debut 'Shapeshifting' LP out this Friday on Tender Loving Empire

MUMBAI: Nisa has unleashed “Dance Alone”, the final preview track off her debut album Shapeshifting due out this Friday, April 26 via Tender Loving Empire Records.

read more
 | 23 Apr 2024

Aditya Birla Group 'Masters Of Music': A historic union of music legends

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider and Hyperlink proudly announce the grand spectacle of Aditya Birla Group 'Masters of Music’, an extraordinary concert bringing together a constellation of Grammy-winning luminaries and globally acclaimed music virtuosos. L.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2024

Tiger Baby Records, SoBo House of Music collaborate on dancefloor euphoria that is Dance With Me

MUMBAI: From the hard-hitting rhymes of Baccha Kisko Bol Raha Hai, Tiger Baby Records now moves to disco and funk for the label’s third release, Dance With Me.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lost Frequencies and David Kushner link up for the dance pop track of the summer "In My Bones"

MUMBAI: Chart topping producer Lost Frequencies has joined forces with acclaimed US singer songwriter David Kushner to deliver a captivating new pop...read more

2
Aditya Birla Group 'Masters Of Music': A historic union of music legends

MUMBAI: Paytm Insider and Hyperlink proudly announce the grand spectacle of Aditya Birla Group 'Masters of Music’, an extraordinary concert bringing...read more

3
Jio Studios & Studio Green Films pay special tribute to ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Indian film THANGALAAN

MUMABI: Leading Indian content studio Jio Studios and Studio Green Films, a premiere film production and distribution company owned by Mr. K.E....read more

4
PVRIS Drops Vibrant, melodic new track "Oil & Water"

MUMBAI: PVRIS releases “Oil & Water” – an ode to the relationships that test the waters of our deepest desires and the lengths we’ll go to see...read more

5
Faithless announce first live shows in 8 years including a stop at London’s iconic Roundhouse and unveil plans for new music...

MUMBAI: Eight years on from their final live performance, today (19th April 2024), Faithless announce their return to the global stage. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games