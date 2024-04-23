Faithless announce first live shows in 8 years including a stop at London’s iconic Roundhouse and unveil plans for new music...

MUMBAI: Eight years on from their final live performance, today (19th April 2024), Faithless announce their return to the global stage. The announcement includes their first run of live dates, including London’s iconic Roundhouse and shows in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Amsterdam, which lead into headline sets at 3 of the major UK festivals: Glastonbury, Wilderness and Bestival.
In their own words Faithless write:
“As many of you have noticed, we’re back…Some shows have already been announced but we couldn't start the summer without a little personal note. Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day. Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot.
In the meantime, we never stopped (couldn't stop, never wanted to stop!) making music. Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released ‘All Blessed’ and now finally, 8 years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year…”
26 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Reverence’, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century – selling over 20 million albums, including seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at #1), and amassing over a billion combined streams to date.
The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled - leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level, and showing promoters that electronic music deserves its place on the main stages – they’re 2002 Glastonbury performance proving this to aplomb. Faithless have proved it’s possible to achieve both critical and commercial success while delivering boundary pushing dance music with feeling and integrity.
With a 7 piece band, and having ‘borrowed’ Jean Michel Jarre’s set and lighting director, Jvan Morandi, Faithless have an early homecoming date at Camden’s Roundhouse, and with a new album signed and being made the band are set to enter an exciting new era and continue their reign at the forefront of dance music.
Live dates 2024:
06/06/24 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
09/06/24 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
12/06/24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
14/06/24 – Roundhouse, London, UK
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more
MUMBAI: Chart topping producer Lost Frequencies has joined forces with acclaimed US singer songwriter David Kushner to deliver a captivating new pop...read more
MUMBAI: Paytm Insider and Hyperlink proudly announce the grand spectacle of Aditya Birla Group 'Masters of Music’, an extraordinary concert bringing...read more
MUMABI: Leading Indian content studio Jio Studios and Studio Green Films, a premiere film production and distribution company owned by Mr. K.E....read more
MUMBAI: PVRIS releases “Oil & Water” – an ode to the relationships that test the waters of our deepest desires and the lengths we’ll go to see...read more
MUMBAI: Eight years on from their final live performance, today (19th April 2024), Faithless announce their return to the global stage. The...read more