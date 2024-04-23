Faithless announce first live shows in 8 years including a stop at London’s iconic Roundhouse and unveil plans for new music...

MUMBAI: Eight years on from their final live performance, today (19th April 2024), Faithless announce their return to the global stage. The announcement includes their first run of live dates, including London’s iconic Roundhouse and shows in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Amsterdam, which lead into headline sets at 3 of the major UK festivals: Glastonbury, Wilderness and Bestival.

In their own words Faithless write:

“As many of you have noticed, we’re back…Some shows have already been announced but we couldn't start the summer without a little personal note. Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day. Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot.

In the meantime, we never stopped (couldn't stop, never wanted to stop!) making music. Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released ‘All Blessed’ and now finally, 8 years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year…”

26 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Reverence’, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st century – selling over 20 million albums, including seventeen Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at #1), and amassing over a billion combined streams to date.

The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled - leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level, and showing promoters that electronic music deserves its place on the main stages – they’re 2002 Glastonbury performance proving this to aplomb. Faithless have proved it’s possible to achieve both critical and commercial success while delivering boundary pushing dance music with feeling and integrity.

With a 7 piece band, and having ‘borrowed’ Jean Michel Jarre’s set and lighting director, Jvan Morandi, Faithless have an early homecoming date at Camden’s Roundhouse, and with a new album signed and being made the band are set to enter an exciting new era and continue their reign at the forefront of dance music.

Live dates 2024:

06/06/24 - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

09/06/24 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

12/06/24 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

14/06/24 – Roundhouse, London, UK