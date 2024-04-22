Taylor Swift shades Kim Kardasian on The Tortured Poets Department’s ‘thanK you aIMee’

MUMBAI: For Taylor Swift, some bad blood is harder to bury.

It's a fact only proven with the release of her 11th - and a surprise double - album The Tortured Poets Department, in which the Grammy winner seems to take a thinly-veiled jab at Kim Kardashian, with whom Taylor has had a longstanding feud.

The jab comes in the form of a track on part two of TTPD titled "thanK you aIMee." And yes, the capitalized letters do indeed spell out the name KIM. What follows is an allegorical retelling of Taylor and Kim's history in the form of Taylor versus a high school bully.

E! News has reached out to reps for Kim and Taylor for comment but has not heard back.

"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you," Taylor sings in the first verse. "And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."

And in the second verse, Taylor slams the headlines that she alleges Kim caused with her actions - such as when she shared footage of the infamous 2016 phone callbetween Taylor and Kanye West - while noting the discrepancy in their career growth at the time.