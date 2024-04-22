Taylor Swift shades Kim Kardasian on The Tortured Poets Department’s ‘thanK you aIMee’

MUMBAI: For Taylor Swift, some bad blood is harder to bury.
It's a fact only proven with the release of her 11th - and a surprise double - album The Tortured Poets Department, in which the Grammy winner seems to take a thinly-veiled jab at Kim Kardashian, with whom Taylor has had a longstanding feud.
The jab comes in the form of a track on part two of TTPD titled "thanK you aIMee." And yes, the capitalized letters do indeed spell out the name KIM. What follows is an allegorical retelling of Taylor and Kim's history in the form of Taylor versus a high school bully.
E! News has reached out to reps for Kim and Taylor for comment but has not heard back.
"When I picture my hometown / There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you," Taylor sings in the first verse. "And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school."
And in the second verse, Taylor slams the headlines that she alleges Kim caused with her actions - such as when she shared footage of the infamous 2016 phone callbetween Taylor and Kanye West - while noting the discrepancy in their career growth at the time.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more
MUMBAI: Big Boss Fame Munawar Faruqui is known for his exceptional music talent, apart from his comedy. He has produced several popular hits...read more
Renowned Composer Vipin Patwa celebrates double success as "Vande Mataram" from Swatantra Veer Savarkar film hits 228K views, and his composition "...read more
MUMBAI: Virgin Music India, the country’s leading partner for independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce its...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN unveiled the full tracklist for the highly anticipated Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, announcing 4 new tracks to...read more
MUMBAI: From the hard-hitting rhymes of Baccha Kisko Bol Raha Hai, Tiger Baby Records now moves to disco and funk for the label’s third release,...read more