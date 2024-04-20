Rockstar DSP to perform at the IIFA Utsavam 2024

MUMBAI: Composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is all set to perform at the IIFA Utsavam 2024, which is set to take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The audience can expect the National award-winning musician to enthral them with his popular tracks at the event, making it an extravagant musical affair. Ahead of the two-day event, the ‘Pushpa’ music composer expressed that he can't wait to be a part of the event that highlights and honours the achievements of the South Indian film industry on a global platform.

On the work front, Rockstar DSP has an impressive line-up of projects this year. DSP is set to exude his musical brilliance in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Suriya's 'Kanguva', Ram Charan's next, which is tentatively titled ‘RC 17’, Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh’, Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Good Bad Ugly’, Dhanush's 'Kubera’, Vishal's 'Rathnam’, and Naga Chaitanya's ‘Thandel'.