Listing : Experience the Enigmatic Journey of Love with "Anything But Love"

MUMBAI: DLF Club5 is thrilled to announce the staging of "Anything But Love," a captivating English play that promises an unforgettable evening of drama, wit, and emotion. This theatrical exploration of love, post-divorce life, and the chances of rekindling old flames is scheduled for the evening of 27th April 2024, starting at 7:30 PM.

"Anything But Love" brings together the exceptional talents of Samir Soni and Mandira Bedi under the production banner of Raell Padamsee's ACE Productions. Set against a backdrop of humorous yet profound dialogues, the play unfolds the intricate lives of two individuals whose paths cross post-divorce, challenging the very essence of moving forward while dealing with the remnants of a shared past.

This 120-minute journey, inclusive of an interval, is not just a story about love but a reflection on the complexities of relationships in a modern setting. Featuring a diverse cast of characters, including a gay psychiatrist and second spouses, the narrative delves deep into the question: Should one hold on to the possibility of a second chance at love or let go and let the past remain as bygones?

Event Details:

Date: 27th April 2024

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: DLF Club5, Sector 53, Gurugram, Haryana

Ticket Price: 2000/- for members (available at the Reception) and 2500/- for non-members (available at Bookmyshow.com). Ticket prices are partially redeemable against food & beverage.

Join us at DLF Club5 for an evening that promises not just entertainment but an emotional journey that resonates with the heart. Tickets are now available for purchase. Secure your seat for "Anything But Love" and experience a night where love, humor, and wisdom converge in a beautiful symphony.