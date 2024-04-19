HÏ IBIZA unveils electic lineups for Black Coffee's 2024 residency

MUMBAI: Black Coffee returns to his influential residency at HI Ibiza this summer with another unrivalled mix of exclusive guests and returning favourites, every Saturday from 18 May - 5 Oct 2024. As always, the global house ambassador and GRAMMY-winning artist will take charge of the Theatre for what is widely regarded as one of the island’s most sought-after and cultured underground parties, while Damian Lazarus returns for a third superb season in the Club Room with boundary-breaking sounds from plenty of new talents making their Ibiza debut.

Black Coffee is one of the most recognisable names in house music and his summer residency at the world’s no. 1 club is a monumental fusion of two creative powerhouses. Each week sees the South African star dig deep into his vast repertoire to serve up a forward-thinking soundtrack that draws on his own cultural heritage and pioneering take on future-focused Afropolitan grooves. Add in the famously high spec and immersive production of Hï Ibiza and you have a peerless musical experience.

Joining him in the Theatre this season will be Ibiza mainstay Andrea Oliva, Spaniard Dennis Cruz, South African house innovator DJ Kabila, melodic maestro Henrik Schwarz, Chicago house party starter Honey Dijon, leftfield creator DJ Koze, and a special b2b with Pablo Fierro and Manoo. Watch out for upfront selections from revered New York pair The Martinez Brothers, emotional house soundscapes from Dutch duo ANOTR, big and bold sounds from TSHA, timeless house and techno from the masterful Marco Carola, and tasteful eclecticism from DJ Tennis and multi-instrumentalist Jimi Jules who play back to back. Gioli & Assia Hybrid also join the bill, along with authentic Afro house from Themba, a spectrum of Afro-diasporic sounds from Jamiie B2b Fiona Kraft, Icelandic outfit Whomadewho, Turkish multi-instrumentalist Carlita, and mystical deep house from the acclaimed Bedouin duo. All this, plus Djeff, DJ Merlon, Bekzin Terris, DJ Fresh, Angelos, Salome Le Chat, Atjazz, Trancemicsoul, Miluska, William Djoko, Morda, Jimpster, Sona, Maz, DJ Kent, DJ Pappa, Fka Mash, Ahmed Spins, Da Africa Deep and Mita Gami.

In the Club Room, Damian Lazarus continues his long-standing residency. As always, Damian is set to champion new artists, many not so familiar in Ibiza, alongside some more legendary names. They will all blow us away with their DJing skills and music selections in the Temple throughout the summer. This year Damian’s warm up DJs on rotation include some of the most exciting, up-and-coming artists around; Floyd Lavine, Meera, Cameron Jack and Tony y Not. Plus, this season get ready for guest sets from Acid Pauli, Carl Craig, Airrica, Audiojack, Honeyluv, Jackmaster b2b Ben Sterling, Jaden Thompson, Jonathan Kaspar, Joeski, Kristin Velvet, Made By Pete, Mathew Jonson (Live), Mike Starr, Mimi X Fy, Nick Morgan, Patrick Mason, Shimza, Sicaria, Parallelle, TSHA, and many more. All we ask is that everyone continues to respect the no phone policy in the Temple. The scene is set for another season of magical sessions.

With its irresistible line-ups now revealed, together with the state-of-the-art design and pioneering sound technology of Hi Ibiza, Black Coffee’s residency is ready to continue its legacy as one of the island’s most successful events. To book tickets visit hiibiza.com.

HI IBIZA 2024 - KEY DATES & RESIDENCIES

Saturday 27 Apr: Hi Ibiza Opening Party

Mondays 24 Jun - 9 Sep: Eric Prydz presents [CELL] | Patrick Topping

Tuesdays 18 Jun - 24 Sep: The Martinez Brothers | Paco Osuna Presents Now Here

Wednesdays 5 Jun - 25 Sep: FISHER | Vintage Culture

Thursdays 27 Jun - 22 Aug: Tale Of Us Present Afterlife

Fridays 7 Jun - 4 Oct David Guetta Presents Future Rave | Meduza & James Hype

Saturdays 18 May - 5 Oct: Black Coffee | Damian Lazarus

Sundays 5 May - 6 Oct: Glitterbox

20 Jun + 12 Sep: Zamna Festival at Hi Ibiza

Saturday 12 Oct: Hï Ibiza Closing Party with Keinemusik