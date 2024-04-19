Auteur Shekhar Kapur's pic with award-winning musician Dave Stewart ignites curiosity

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a picture with award-winning music composer Dave Stewart on his social media account, which has led to some speculations around their collaboration. The picture sees Kapur and Stewart in a conversation. Stewart, who is one half of the very popular pop band Eurhythmics, had shared the picture on his social media with a caption that read, “On a journey with Shekhar Kapur.” Going by the caption, it seems that the auteur and the Grammy-winning composer are set to take the audience on a ride of a very intellectual and interesting conversation around Indian cinema as well as music.
Dave Stewart is currently looking forward to his UK tour, which is set to begin on July 11 this year, while Kapur is gearing up for the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut ‘Masoom’, which starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead role. The sequel, titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation’, is “about who we have become as society now. Why have we lost the idea of home, and turned it into property. Why is there so much anxiety in this generation?” It will mark Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur’s acting debut.
Kapur's last theatrical release was ‘‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, which received critical acclaim across the globe.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more
MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powered platforms like read more
Coachella would cost approximately $2.98 per performing artist this year, according to a new study. Summerfest is named the best-value...read more
MUMBAI: The Museum for the United Nations - UN Live has launched “Sounds Right”, a new global music initiative that enables nature to generate...read more
MUMBAI: DLF Club5 is thrilled to announce the staging of "Anything But Love," a captivating English play that promises an unforgettable evening of...read more
MUMBAI: Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla and John Summit headlined the third annual edition of the three-night event Framework in the Desert welcomed...read more
MUMBAI: Gnarwhal, the genre-bending rock phenomenon hailing from the remote northern Canadian city of Yellowknife, continues to captivate audiences...read more