Auteur Shekhar Kapur's pic with award-winning musician Dave Stewart ignites curiosity

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a picture with award-winning music composer Dave Stewart on his social media account, which has led to some speculations around their collaboration. The picture sees Kapur and Stewart in a conversation. Stewart, who is one half of the very popular pop band Eurhythmics, had shared the picture on his social media with a caption that read, “On a journey with Shekhar Kapur.” Going by the caption, it seems that the auteur and the Grammy-winning composer are set to take the audience on a ride of a very intellectual and interesting conversation around Indian cinema as well as music.

Dave Stewart is currently looking forward to his UK tour, which is set to begin on July 11 this year, while Kapur is gearing up for the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut ‘Masoom’, which starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead role. The sequel, titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation’, is “about who we have become as society now. Why have we lost the idea of home, and turned it into property. Why is there so much anxiety in this generation?” It will mark Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur’s acting debut.

Kapur's last theatrical release was ‘‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, which received critical acclaim across the globe.