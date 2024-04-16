RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Apr 2024 14:47 |  By RnMTeam

Lynx Bring Rock N’ Roll Badassery to new heights with “Hell In High Heels” off upcoming “Claws Out” Out May 2024

MUMBAI: In the heart of Calgary, Canada, Lynx's creative process lies a tight-knit camaraderie and a commitment to musical excellence. They are gearing up to release their third album “Claws Out” on May 9th, and as that date approaches, they offer a glimpse into what’s to come with the music video for “Hell In High Heels”, out now which they comment on:

“This song was Ja6ur’s Ex. We wanted to express in words the feeling of ‘Forbidden Fruit’ in a sense. When you know it’s gonna hurt but you still need it. Every person has that one volatile relationship, we’ve just given it lyrics.”

A tight-knit quartet, with a collaborative and ego-free approach, the band members, Blade, Fangs, Flash, and Ja6ur, bring their unique influences together to craft the signature Lynx sound. Their writing process involves individual and collective efforts, with each member contributing lyrics and musical ideas. From riff to title, from poetry to journal entries, the band molds these elements into hard-hitting, catchy rock n’roll that reflects their shared passion for energizing music. For Lÿnx, collaboration is not just a choice; it's the secret ingredient that makes their music resonate with the people.

Lynx gives their fans the whole experience with this album. If you want to tour downtown with your girl or your boys and crank up the tunes, they’ve got that. If you want to sit back and chill, listen to some good time rock, they’ve got that too. Having a party? Hell Yeah! “Claws Out” should be the first album played because that’s what Lÿnx is. Fans of Skid Row, Mr. Big, and Poison should definitely sink their teeth into this one.

Tags
Lÿnx Rock N Roll Claws Out Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 16 Apr 2024

AxMinister unleashes AI video to tell a visual story of "Vlad The Impaler... Son of The Dragon" Off Latest EP "vir fortis"

MUMBAI: Unleashing their fifth studio release "vir fortis", a heavy metal-infused history lesson covering Napoleon and Vlad The Impaler, Toronto, Canada's AxMinister are sharing their latest video with the use of AI to tell a visual story about their track "Vlad The Impaler...

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

Orry Hosts His First-Ever Fan Event At The Nines- Check out all the UNSEEN photos now!

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been making waves for quite some time. From his dapper phone covers to captivating audiences with his larger-than-life persona, Orry has created quite a cult-like fan following in the world of social media.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

”When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it” - Lucky Ali on "Tu Hai Kahaan"

MUMBAI: Singer Lucky Ali's latest collaboration with The Local Train on "Tu Hai Kahaan" offers a glimpse into the artist's profound connection with music and emotion.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

The Muffins' Martha Johnson sets the pace for World Parkinson's Month with 'Slow Emotion'

MUMBAI: They say music can be the best therapy but leave it to community-minded Canadian legend Martha Johnson to make her music a form of group therapy. Her new single, “Slow Emotion,” is a fortifying hit of emotional oxygen for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

MEST debut music video For new single "When We Were Young" (ft Jaret Reddick of Bowling For Soup) New LP 'Youth' Out May 31st

MUMBAI: Beloved Chicago pop-punk band MEST have dropped the music for their brand new single “WHEN WE WERE YOUNG" (feat. Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup).Watch the video HERE: https://youtu.be/w8wUlQsfdDI?si=Dibcx-vNy-UCH5Y6

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
AxMinister unleashes AI video to tell a visual story of "Vlad The Impaler... Son of The Dragon" Off Latest EP "vir fortis"

MUMBAI: Unleashing their fifth studio release "vir fortis", a heavy metal-infused history lesson covering Napoleon and Vlad The Impaler, Toronto,...read more

2
Rockshots Records - HYPERSONIC drops video "Veil Of Insanity" from new album "Kaosmogonia," Out Now!

MUMBAI: Hypersonic, the powerhouse symphonic metal band founded in 2006 by Salvo Grasso and Emanuele Gangemi, has achieved their dream of creating...read more

3
The Muffins' Martha Johnson sets the pace for World Parkinson's Month with 'Slow Emotion'

MUMBAI: They say music can be the best therapy but leave it to community-minded Canadian legend Martha Johnson to make her music a form of group...read more

4
”When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it” - Lucky Ali on "Tu Hai Kahaan"

MUMBAI: Singer Lucky Ali's latest collaboration with The Local Train on "Tu Hai Kahaan" offers a glimpse into the artist's profound connection with...read more

5
Orry Hosts His First-Ever Fan Event At The Nines- Check out all the UNSEEN photos now!

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been making waves for quite some time. From his dapper phone covers to captivating audiences with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games