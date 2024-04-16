German film Weekend Rebels bags maximum awards at SIFFCY

MUMBAI: The 10th edition of the annual Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY), organized by Smile Foundation in partnership with the European Union (The delegation of the European Union in India), announced film awards in numerous categories in New Delhi. German film Weekend Rebels won a maximum of five awards in various categories. Weekend Rebels enthralled the audience and the jury with its fine craft of storytelling, besides displaying good theatrical and directorial acumen. Marc Rothemund won the best director award and Cecilio Andresen won the best actor for Weekend Rebels. The film also won the FCCI Award along with International Competition Feature Film (CHILDREN) and (Story).
SIFFCY is the only non-European Festival to host ‘European Children’s Film Association Award (ECFA) and the only Indian festival to host CIFEJ Award supported by the UNESCO. Kung Fu Lion from the Netherlands won the ECFA award, while the CIFEJ Award went to ICARUS and The Minotaur from Luxembourg, France and Belgium.
In another notable category, the Next Gen award was bagged by animation film Kasang Alun from India. The Young Jury award was conferred to Hannah meets Hannah from South Korea while 30 Days from Taiwan won the International competition short film.
The 10th edition of Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) witness sizeable participation from various schools and young audience. Panel discussions on Road Safety, regional cinema, children cinema and green screen brought forward insights and diverse views on the topics.
Mr. Santanu Mishra, Chairman of SIFFCY and Co-founder of Smile Foundation said, “It is a momentous occasion for all of us at Smile Foundation as we showcase a decade of good cinema through SIFFCY. We believe that cinema plays a pivotal role in shaping the young minds. We will carry forward our mission to engage young audience creatively and meaningfully to strengthen the value system in our society. Good content and work of art bring lots of opportunities and, in this digital age, platform like SIFFCY has a significant role to play.”
Mr. Santanu Mishra is also the producer of the much acclaimed film; I am Kalam.
LIST OF WINNERS AT SMILE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION FEATURE FILM (YOUTH)
ICARUS AND MINOTAUR | LUXEMBOURG, FRANCE, BELGIUM
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION FEATURE FILM (CHILDREN)
WEEKEND REBELS | GERMANY
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION FEATURE FILM (STORY)
WEEKEND REBELS | GERMANY
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION FEATURE FILM (ACTOR)
CECILIO ANDRESEN FOR WEEKEND REBELS
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION FEATURE FILM (DIRECTOR)
MARC ROTHEMUND FOR WEEKEND REBELS
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION SHORT FILM
30 DAYS | TAIWAN
NEXT GEN
KASANG ALUN | INDIA
YOUNG JURY
HANNAH MEETS HANNAH | SOUTH KOREA
European Children’s Film Association Award - ECFA AWARD
KUNG FU LION | NETHERLANDS
CIFEJ AWARD
ICARUS AND THE MINOTAUR | LUXEMBOURG, FRANCE, BELGIUM
FCCI AWARD
WEEKEND REBELS | GERMANY
