”When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it” - Lucky Ali on "Tu Hai Kahaan"

MUMBAI: Singer Lucky Ali's latest collaboration with The Local Train on "Tu Hai Kahaan" offers a glimpse into the artist's profound connection with music and emotion. Ever since "Tu Hai Kahaan" from the film "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is out it seems to evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing which is quite loved by the audiences.

Speaking about what were the emotions and experiences that influenced the song's creation, Lucky Ali shared, “"Tu Hai Kahaan" is deeply rooted in personal experiences of longing and reminiscence. It reflects on moments of nostalgia and the bittersweet emotions that come with it. When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it. So the producers set up the recording in Bangalore, where I stay. We took almost 10 hours to record the song to perfection. We wanted to get it just right. We tried out various permutations and combinations. It was a very fulfilling process. I think that's evident from the love that the track is finding”.

Talking about the inspiration behind this collaborate with The Local Train and how does their musical style complement his own, Lucky shared, “Collaborating with The Local Train was a natural fit as their musical style resonates with mine. Their energy and passion complemented the essence of "Tu Hai Kahaan." They are young, passionate and driven boys. It's a collaborative process that involves mutual respect for each other's style and vision. Im usually busy touring the country on live gigs, so if it's recording a film song, I am quite selective and take my time to absorb it”.

Talking about what feeling should listeners take away from the song, especially in today's musical landscape, Lucky concluded, “Through "Tu Hai Kahaan," I hope listeners find solace in the lyrics and melody. In today's fast-paced world, I believe that music has the power to evoke emotions and reflection, and I hope that this song serves as a reminder of that”.

"Tu Hai Kahaan" sung by Lucky Ali, written and composed by The Local Train, out on Panaroma Music’s YouTube channel. The movie stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead. Do aur Do Pyaar is releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.