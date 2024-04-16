RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Apr 2024 14:53 |  By RnMTeam

”When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it” - Lucky Ali on "Tu Hai Kahaan"

MUMBAI: Singer Lucky Ali's latest collaboration with The Local Train on "Tu Hai Kahaan" offers a glimpse into the artist's profound connection with music and emotion. Ever since "Tu Hai Kahaan" from the film "Do Aur Do Pyaar" is out it seems to evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing which is quite loved by the audiences.

Speaking about what were the emotions and experiences that influenced the song's creation, Lucky Ali shared, “"Tu Hai Kahaan" is deeply rooted in personal experiences of longing and reminiscence. It reflects on moments of nostalgia and the bittersweet emotions that come with it. When I first heard the scratch, I connected with it and knew that I wanted to sing it. So the producers set up the recording in Bangalore, where I stay. We took almost 10 hours to record the song to perfection. We wanted to get it just right. We tried out various permutations and combinations. It was a very fulfilling process. I think that's evident from the love that the track is finding”.

Talking about the inspiration behind this collaborate with The Local Train and how does their musical style complement his own, Lucky shared, “Collaborating with The Local Train was a natural fit as their musical style resonates with mine. Their energy and passion complemented the essence of "Tu Hai Kahaan." They are young, passionate and driven boys. It's a collaborative process that involves mutual respect for each other's style and vision. Im usually busy touring the country on live gigs, so if it's recording a film song, I am quite selective and take my time to absorb it”.

Talking about what feeling should listeners take away from the song, especially in today's musical landscape, Lucky concluded, “Through "Tu Hai Kahaan," I hope listeners find solace in the lyrics and melody. In today's fast-paced world, I believe that music has the power to evoke emotions and reflection, and I hope that this song serves as a reminder of that”.

"Tu Hai Kahaan" sung by Lucky Ali, written and composed by The Local Train, out on Panaroma Music’s YouTube channel. The movie stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the lead. Do aur Do Pyaar is releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024.

Tags
Lucky Ali Do Aur Do Pyaar Vidya Balan Pratik Gandhi Ileana D'Cruz Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 16 Apr 2024

AxMinister unleashes AI video to tell a visual story of "Vlad The Impaler... Son of The Dragon" Off Latest EP "vir fortis"

MUMBAI: Unleashing their fifth studio release "vir fortis", a heavy metal-infused history lesson covering Napoleon and Vlad The Impaler, Toronto, Canada's AxMinister are sharing their latest video with the use of AI to tell a visual story about their track "Vlad The Impaler...

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

Orry Hosts His First-Ever Fan Event At The Nines- Check out all the UNSEEN photos now!

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been making waves for quite some time. From his dapper phone covers to captivating audiences with his larger-than-life persona, Orry has created quite a cult-like fan following in the world of social media.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

The Muffins' Martha Johnson sets the pace for World Parkinson's Month with 'Slow Emotion'

MUMBAI: They say music can be the best therapy but leave it to community-minded Canadian legend Martha Johnson to make her music a form of group therapy. Her new single, “Slow Emotion,” is a fortifying hit of emotional oxygen for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

Lynx Bring Rock N’ Roll Badassery to new heights with “Hell In High Heels” off upcoming “Claws Out” Out May 2024

MUMBAI: In the heart of Calgary, Canada, Lynx's creative process lies a tight-knit camaraderie and a commitment to musical excellence.

read more
 | 16 Apr 2024

MEST debut music video For new single "When We Were Young" (ft Jaret Reddick of Bowling For Soup) New LP 'Youth' Out May 31st

MUMBAI: Beloved Chicago pop-punk band MEST have dropped the music for their brand new single “WHEN WE WERE YOUNG" (feat. Jaret Reddick from Bowling For Soup).Watch the video HERE: https://youtu.be/w8wUlQsfdDI?si=Dibcx-vNy-UCH5Y6

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
AxMinister unleashes AI video to tell a visual story of "Vlad The Impaler... Son of The Dragon" Off Latest EP "vir fortis"

MUMBAI: Unleashing their fifth studio release "vir fortis", a heavy metal-infused history lesson covering Napoleon and Vlad The Impaler, Toronto,...read more

2
Orry Hosts His First-Ever Fan Event At The Nines- Check out all the UNSEEN photos now!

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has been making waves for quite some time. From his dapper phone covers to captivating audiences with...read more

3
Embark on a melodious journey of love and light; Delhi band Seasons releases latest original 'Farishta’

MUMBAI: Seasons, the dynamic pop rock band hailing from Delhi, has released their latest original single, "Farishta." This captivating track,...read more

4
Rockshots Records - HYPERSONIC drops video "Veil Of Insanity" from new album "Kaosmogonia," Out Now!

MUMBAI: Hypersonic, the powerhouse symphonic metal band founded in 2006 by Salvo Grasso and Emanuele Gangemi, has achieved their dream of creating...read more

5
Nora En Pure evokes tranquillity with The Other Side

MUMBAI: Following the release of her club-ready record Invasion Of The Believers, Nora En Pure delves back into the softer side of her sound with a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games