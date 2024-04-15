TELL shifts its cinematic alt-rock into overdrive with 'Life In Reverse' Boston band led by David Wildman unleashes gritty sophomore album, featuring fiery new single 'Owned', on Friday

MUMBAI: At a time where most new bands try to appeal to as wide a potential fan base as possible, TELL knows its new album Life In Reverse may not be for everyone. And 1 to the Boston quartet led by longtime musician, writer, and novelist David Wildman, thats perfectly alright. Because while it may not appeal to everyone, it technically is about everyone.

TELLs sophomore record, set for release on Friday, February 9 with a release party that night at The Middle East in Cambridge, serves as a cathartic release of pent-up tension by harnessing the headlines that dominate our newsfeed and filtering them though cinematic, anthemic, and highly-memorable alternative rock. Its both confrontational and comforting, and underneath its gritty bark is a collection of six shimmering tracks that glow out of the speakers, and may even inspire a dance party.

And so while Life In Reverse is technically TELLs second album, following 2021s COVID-inspired, pandemic-born Stir Crazy, it does act as a sort of coming out party for the band with a lot to say and little regard for how its received by many in our increasingly divided country.

"Lyrically, the album is awash in the experience we all have of living through these dark, weird times together, connected mostly through social media," says Wildman. "Its nearly impossible to avoid politics for me, so a number of the songs make reference to the cult-like mindset of a huge chunk of the population out there."

While their debut Stir Crazy was created in the era of social distancing, with vocalist and guitarist Wildman and bassist and vocalist Jay Raffi writing, recording, and collaborating remotely, Life In Reverse was craed by the band in the studio with producer Benny Grotto of Mad Oak Studios in Allston, MA. Former drummer Chuck Ferriera and guitarist Ken Rothman were rounded out by new guitarist Jim Foster on guitar and vocals (Patrick Crann on drums has since replaced Ferriera). The result is a strong sense of chemistry and a newfound spark in the bands musical and lyrical voice.

Nowhere is that spark more apparent than on "Owned," Life In Reverses inspired opening track and lead single. Its an infectious draw into the world of TELL, soaked in modern rock knowhow and whip smart lyricism that would be a commercial radio hit on alt-rock stations across the FM dial - if alt-rock stations still existed on the FM dial. And it contains a wholly relatable tale that many of us have dealt with over the past few years. "Owned opens the record with the story of how someone becomes wrapped up and dominated by a cult of one," Wildman explains.

"It could be MAGA, or Jonestown, or just anyone that gives themselves completely to someone with a stronger personality than them, like a dominating spouse. In the end the protagonist comes to the conclusion that he was happier that way. It rocks hard and you can dance to it! And the chorus is wide open catharsis as the singer rails against his own nature, You were wrong, I will not be yours again." That sense of defiance, inward and outward, is awash across the Life In Reverse lyrical spectrum, as Wildman embraces the news of the day, as harrowing as it may be, and cras a storytelling narrative that oen belies the musics upbeat and propulsive nature, touching down everywhere from indie to post-punk to prog and whatever else.

"Were probably going to piss off MAGA types with songs like Sweet Life, about a friend who threw away their life believing lies and drinking Ivermectin, and Shotgun Future, a funky, weirdly atmospheric Gang of Four-inspired number that shows off Jays wild bass stylings that worship at the altar of Larry Graham. In it, a teacher tells kids they are welcome to bring their guns to school, unless they are gay or trans or black, leading to a school shooting of a different kind. Theres a song about the disturbing modern isolation from each other that has become a way of life for us, called Shell. Then we get to I Wish I Could Believe in God, my honest personal statement about a morbid fear of death and how I really envy those that have been able to convince themselves its going to be something great."

It's in that track, "I Wish I Could Believe in God," where the album gets its title, a shortening of the lyric "death is just life in reverse." And Wildman understands how that may be perceived, too. "Im sure that might put some people off as well, although there are a lot that might agree," he notes. "But like a lot of these songs, its solid and compelling, you can dance to it, and sing the chorus. The rhythm is wild and herky jerky. The closing Space Time Continuum takes this to the extreme, where the protagonist confronts the only thing that will survive with Randy Newman-inspired sardonic humor. The music goes full on spaced-out Pink Floyd with a touch of Neil Young in the chorus."

In fact, Dark Side of the Moon could be considered a touchstone on how the varied songs on Life In Reverse hang together as a cohesive unit about the crazy mysteries of life were all facing each and every day. "For all these songs there is a musical theme that goes with the lyrical one," Wildman adds. "There is always aggression and tension in the taut, intertwined guitars of the verses oen playing quirky melodies against each other. We made a rule about making the songs strum-free zones, which opens up space enough for both guitars as well as Jays startlingly original bass work as well. Then when the choruses hit it breaks out into cinematic hooks with music and vocals reaching for the heights of emotion. The addition of guitarist Jim Foster really added to the sonic pallet, and helped shape this newer, more aggressive sound."

Thats certainly not to say TELL made a punk album. They simply created the album that they were set to make right now, in this sometimes blessed, oen cursed 2024, as we head towards another presidential election and do our best to confront the chaos that seems to consume each day that passes. Life In Reverse may possess heavy lyrical themes, but its gritty sound is oen euphoric. The sound of TELL has been evolving since the bands inception; this latest chapter is where TELL stands, collectively and creatively, in the right here, right now.

"I try to write as little as possible, just chords or a riff, and then a chorus and maybe a bridge, so that the boys can dig in with both hands and create," Wildman concludes. "Jay always comes up with something that takes the song in a direction I hadnt expected, Jim is a fountain of interesting 3 melodies, and with our new drummer Pat adding some mayhem, and well-timed textured beats, we think were onto something pretty cool." Of course, that may depend on whom you ask.