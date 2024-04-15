RadioandMusic
News |  15 Apr 2024 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

MUSIC ON RETURNS TO DESTINO PACHA IBIZA FOR A LIMITED RUN ON THURSDAYS THIS SUMMER

MUMBAI: Destino Ibiza is thrilled to announce the return of Music On for an Exclusive Limited Run of Thursdays this summer! Join us at the most prestigious open-air party destination in the White Isle, as we welcome the world-renowned Italian techno icon, Marco Carola, along with an incredible lineup of international artists.

At Music On, expect nothing less than an exceptional experience where two things are guaranteed: top-notch music and an electrifying atmosphere. Marco Carola will be sharing his unparalleled vision of techno amongst friends and devotees, while our vibrant crowd sets the stage for a day-to-night dancing extravaganza.

Tickets are selling rapidly, so don't miss out on securing yours now! Elevate your experience by booking a VIP table. Skip the queues, revel in the comfort of your own space, and enjoy prime views of the DJ booth, immersing yourself in the party vibe - like never before!

For an unforgettable summer soiree, make Music On at Destino Ibiza your ultimate destination!

