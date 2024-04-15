RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Apr 2024 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

Indie Pop artist, stardrop, releases Fierce Focus track, "Tiger" from new album I Feel Everything

MUMBAI: In the focus track “Tiger,” taken from indie pop artist stardrop’s new album, I Feel Everything, she used the symbolism of a tiger to serve as an invitation back into our own animal bodies, to our wildness. The inner tiger is the instinctive, untamed animal laying dormant inside us all, ready to protect us when needed. For stardrop, tigers represent something that she was longing for: strength and courage. Listen to “Tiger” HERE and watch the official music video by cinematographer Scott MacKay HERE.
 
stardrop says, “To be honest, this song is challenging for me to talk about because it’s about an experience I’m still healing from, but in the same way that it felt empowering to write the song – which allowed me to express myself without revealing the details of my experience – it also feels empowering to choose to not divulge my story.”

• “Tiger” assets – DOWNLOAD •
 
“Deep down in me, from in the shadows came a beast, I set her free”
 
Photo by Scott MacKay – DOWNLOAD
 
Introducing indie pop artist, stardrop, a creative force from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Fueled by big feelings and a self-love quest, stardrop is using the power of music to rewrite her narrative and explore a new way of existing in the world. From moody soul-soothers to catchy, feel-good bops, stardrop's music is a portal to your inner badass.

stardrop’s debut release, I Feel Everything, is here to awaken your inner badass. Through sharing her journey of self acceptance as a highly sensitive person, stardrop wants this album to inspire listeners to embrace their imperfections and be unapologetically themselves.

“The album was inspired by my self-love quest,” says stardrop. “After many years of feeling completely disconnected from myself and my self worth, I was ready to rewrite the narrative and claim my own space in this world.”

I Feel Everything Tracklist:

1. Bad Bitch

2. Juicy

3. Crown ON

4. All By Myself

5. Wild One

6. Tiger

Tags
Indie Pop Artist stardrop Fierce Focus Tiger I Feel Everything
Related news
 | 09 Oct 2019

Raja Kumari releases official music video of 'Karma'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari has released the official music video of her track Karma. She says the track is a reminder that beautiful things come to life when strong women put their skills together.

read more
 | 27 Aug 2016

Begin this weekend with a new roll of trending songs

MUMBAI: Bollywood music industry keeps churning songs at a rapid speed. Therfore, it gets a bit difficult for one to keep a tab of all the songs. But, then its a must for one to know the best. Hence, we at Radioandmusic.com curated a list of songs that are currently breaking the records.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indie Pop artist, stardrop, releases Fierce Focus track, "Tiger" from new album I Feel Everything

MUMBAI: In the focus track “Tiger,” taken from indie pop artist stardrop’s new album, I Feel Everything, she used the symbolism of a tiger to serve...read more

2
OUT NOW | Lauren Mia releases "Frisson" ahead of RE:BIRTH Remixes and 'Spectral Reverie' EP

MUMBAI: Returning to the airwaves, multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia delivers her first release of 2024, “Frisson”. The sensorily...read more

3
A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their...read more

4
TELL shifts its cinematic alt-rock into overdrive with 'Life In Reverse' Boston band led by David Wildman unleashes gritty sophomore album, featuring fiery new single 'Owned', on Friday

MUMBAI: At a time where most new bands try to appeal to as wide a potential fan base as possible, TELL knows its new album Life In Reverse may not be...read more

5
Experience Magic with music: Prateek Gandhi takes audiences on a futuristic trip with 'Desert Soul'

MUMBAI: Get ready to be swept away into the mystical world of Prateek Gandhi's latest musical journey as he unveils his heartfelt creation, 'Desert...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games