Indie Pop artist, stardrop, releases Fierce Focus track, "Tiger" from new album I Feel Everything

MUMBAI: In the focus track “Tiger,” taken from indie pop artist stardrop’s new album, I Feel Everything, she used the symbolism of a tiger to serve as an invitation back into our own animal bodies, to our wildness. The inner tiger is the instinctive, untamed animal laying dormant inside us all, ready to protect us when needed. For stardrop, tigers represent something that she was longing for: strength and courage. Listen to “Tiger” HERE and watch the official music video by cinematographer Scott MacKay HERE.



stardrop says, “To be honest, this song is challenging for me to talk about because it’s about an experience I’m still healing from, but in the same way that it felt empowering to write the song – which allowed me to express myself without revealing the details of my experience – it also feels empowering to choose to not divulge my story.”

“Deep down in me, from in the shadows came a beast, I set her free”



Introducing indie pop artist, stardrop, a creative force from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Fueled by big feelings and a self-love quest, stardrop is using the power of music to rewrite her narrative and explore a new way of existing in the world. From moody soul-soothers to catchy, feel-good bops, stardrop's music is a portal to your inner badass.

stardrop’s debut release, I Feel Everything, is here to awaken your inner badass. Through sharing her journey of self acceptance as a highly sensitive person, stardrop wants this album to inspire listeners to embrace their imperfections and be unapologetically themselves.

“The album was inspired by my self-love quest,” says stardrop. “After many years of feeling completely disconnected from myself and my self worth, I was ready to rewrite the narrative and claim my own space in this world.”

I Feel Everything Tracklist:

1. Bad Bitch

2. Juicy

3. Crown ON

4. All By Myself

5. Wild One

6. Tiger