Siddhant Goenka's releases “Jaanley” which pours heart and souls into every beat

MUMBAI: In the world of indie music discovery, picture Kolkata as the stage, and imagine Siddhant Goenka as the charismatic lead, spinning tales with his melodies and heartfelt lyrics. With each song, he crafts stories that hit home, diving into love, longing, and all the messy emotions in between. Now, get ready for his latest original song, "Jaanley," Siddhant himself pens the lyrics and belts them out, creating this magical pop-soul fusion that's all about love, longing, and those butterflies in your stomach.

It's like a love letter set to music, reminding us to spill our hearts out to that special someone. Trust me, once you hear the melody and feel his heartfelt vocals, you'll be hitting repeat all day long. Siddhant teams up with the musical maestro, Pratham Sheth, to sprinkle their sonic wizardry on "Jaanley." Together, they cook up a musical feast that's rich, flavorful, and oh-so-satisfying.

From composing to mixing and mastering, these guys pour their hearts and souls into every beat, creating a sound that's as smooth as butter. But where does Siddhant's musical mojo come from? Well, it's like a musical potluck – he picks a little something from everyone! From the soulful vibes of Jagjit Singh to the rockin' beats of Sonu Nigam, Siddhant's musical influences are as diverse as his playlist. It's like he's got a musical recipe book, and he's cooking up something special with each track.

With hits like "Kacchi Raahon Pe," "Jazbaat," "Pari," and "Farishtey" under his belt, he's got fans grooving to his tunes all over the globe. His music videos rack up views faster than you can say "encore," and he's even made it onto Spotify's coolest playlist, "Naya Indiestaan." He's been jamming on 93.5 Red FM across 37 cities? Yeah, he's kind of a big deal.

Siddhant's music is also about stirring emotions, touching souls, and bringing people together. So, grab your headphones, crank up the volume, and let Siddhant Goenka take you on a musical journey that's as sweet as it is soulful.