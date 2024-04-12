RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2024 20:16 |  By RnMTeam

Siddhant Goenka's releases “Jaanley” which pours heart and souls into every beat

MUMBAI: In the world of indie music discovery, picture Kolkata as the stage, and imagine Siddhant Goenka as the charismatic lead, spinning tales with his melodies and heartfelt lyrics. With each song, he crafts stories that hit home, diving into love, longing, and all the messy emotions in between. Now, get ready for his latest original song, "Jaanley," Siddhant himself pens the lyrics and belts them out, creating this magical pop-soul fusion that's all about love, longing, and those butterflies in your stomach.

It's like a love letter set to music, reminding us to spill our hearts out to that special someone. Trust me, once you hear the melody and feel his heartfelt vocals, you'll be hitting repeat all day long. Siddhant teams up with the musical maestro, Pratham Sheth, to sprinkle their sonic wizardry on "Jaanley." Together, they cook up a musical feast that's rich, flavorful, and oh-so-satisfying.

From composing to mixing and mastering, these guys pour their hearts and souls into every beat, creating a sound that's as smooth as butter. But where does Siddhant's musical mojo come from? Well, it's like a musical potluck – he picks a little something from everyone! From the soulful vibes of Jagjit Singh to the rockin' beats of Sonu Nigam, Siddhant's musical influences are as diverse as his playlist. It's like he's got a musical recipe book, and he's cooking up something special with each track.

With hits like "Kacchi Raahon Pe," "Jazbaat," "Pari," and "Farishtey" under his belt, he's got fans grooving to his tunes all over the globe. His music videos rack up views faster than you can say "encore," and he's even made it onto Spotify's coolest playlist, "Naya Indiestaan." He's been jamming on 93.5 Red FM across 37 cities? Yeah, he's kind of a big deal.

Siddhant's music is also about stirring emotions, touching souls, and bringing people together. So, grab your headphones, crank up the volume, and let Siddhant Goenka take you on a musical journey that's as sweet as it is soulful.

Tags
Siddhant Goenka Jaanley music
Related news
 | 12 Apr 2024

MC Heam, renowned Rapper, singer, producer and Rap instead, shines in Ajay Devon’s ‘Maidaan’ with music by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: MC Heam, known in the hip-hop scene as Hemant Dhyani, is set to captivate audiences once again, this time with his lyrical prowess in Ajay Devgn's much-anticipated film 'Maidaan.' Produced by Boney Kapoor Productions and featuring music by the maestro A.R.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

Happy Birthday Jigar Saraiya: Discover your next adventure with his travel escapades

MUMBAI: Multi-talented Jigar Saraiya, known for his great compositions and unique singing style, is not only recognized for his exceptional performances but also for his love for travel.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

A collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for 'Always'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their legendary collaboration today with the release of their latest single ‘Always’.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

Indie Music & Streaming dominates 2023

MUMBAI: 2023 was a great year for the Indian Music industry.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

Lee Brice gives a toast to friendship with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters in their upcoming single "Drinkin' Buddies" out on April 26th

MUMBAI: Curb Records multi-Platinum selling and award-winning artist, Lee Brice, has partnered up with some good friends, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters, for the upcoming release of their anthemic singalong track, "Drinkin' Buddies," out on April 26th.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Siddhant Goenka's releases “Jaanley” which pours heart and souls into every beat

MUMBAI: In the world of indie music discovery, picture Kolkata as the stage, and imagine Siddhant Goenka as the charismatic lead, spinning tales with...read more

2
Sonu Nigam and Jaya Kishori’s ‘Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’ is a must on your devotional playlist this Ram Navami

MUMBAI: The inimitable Sonu Nigam and motivational speaker cum singer Jaya Kishori come together for the first time ever for the devotional track ‘...read more

3
Mapping The Sky releases song and video for ‘Here And Not Her’ the title track from their upcoming debut album out on May 3

MUMBAI: Born and bred in Norman Oklahoma rock n’ roll newcomers Mapping The Sky have released a new song and video for “Here And Not Here,” the song...read more

4
Universal Music India’s Revibe Presents "#BreakoutStar": a new-age platform for India's Next Singing Sensation exclusively on YouTube Shorts

MUMBAI: Universal Music India proudly announces the launch of "#BreakoutStar," a brand-new talent hunt to discover India's next singing sensation....read more

5
Alternative Rock Trio Please use Right Excuses release new single "Ride"

MUMBAI: After the acclaimed release of Pure Quarantine, which addressed psychological, dramatic and anxious outbursts due to the pandemic, where it...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games