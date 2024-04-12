RadioandMusic
News |  12 Apr 2024 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Happy Birthday Jigar Saraiya: Discover your next adventure with his travel escapades

MUMBAI: Multi-talented Jigar Saraiya, known for his great compositions and unique singing style, is not only recognized for his exceptional performances but also for his love for travel. The musician, celebrating his birthday today, is a Keen traveler, and his Instagram pictures offer a sneak peek into his holidays.

Jigar’s travel images offer a source of inspiration for those seeking travel ideas. Join us in celebrating the wanderlust-filled moments of this musician on his special day.

Jigar Saraiya music Singer
