RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Apr 2024 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

DESI TRILL Presents ‘Mumbai Magic’— An ode to India featuring an all-star female line up -Natania, Subhi and Shalmali

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL unveils ‘Mumbai Magic’ featuring three of India’s very own exciting prospects Natania, Subhi & Shalmali - a captivating tribute to the magic of India as a whole, in a mesmerizing musical creation through the heart of Mumbai — its vivacity, its chaos, its beauty. ‘Mumbai Magic’ serves as a heartfelt homage to Mumbai's bustling metropolis, capturing the essence of the city’s pulsating energy, breathtaking beauty and 2 kaleidoscope of experiences.

The track comes alongside a visual experience - a love letter to the city of dreams through an immersive music video. The vibrant visuals paint a vivid picture of Mumbai's dynamic spirit. From the energetic hustle and bustle of the colourful streets, the city’s multifaceted charm, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary sounds. In tandem with the release of ‘Mumbai Magic’ DESI TRILL proudly announce their inaugural project, ‘DESI TRILL presents… BROWN IS EVERYWHERE,’ scheduled for release this May and available for pre-save HERE.

With their debut, DESI TRILL not only makes a resounding statement but also firmly establishes their presence in the scene - a historical movement, genre, collective and label catering to a diverse global audience. The track’s stellar lineup features three Indian born, female musicians. Mumbai’s very own musical force Natania has been a genre-defying trailblazing songwriter with a vast career on the brink of global acclaim, on the record she shows her ability to step into the limelight as an artist in her own right - shining brighter than ever.

Natania is joined by fellow DESI TRILL signee, Subhi, whose musical journey began with melodies of Punjabi folk and classical compositions. From Mumbai to New York to LA, her artistic prowess showcases a fusion of influences that resonate globally but always return to the love for her motherland. The final artist on the line up, Shalmali Kholgade is a versatile artist and playback singer with notable hits impacting both the independent and Bollywood music scene.

 Shalmali remains a captivating and dynamic force in the industry and serves as the perfect icing on the cake to a song dedicated to her city. “Mumbai Magic is a song about the adrenaline rush that Mumbai gives you and the home you always find in it. It’s about the one-of-a-kind city filled with dream chasers, traffic, passion and all heart. Growing up in Mumbai shaped me into the person I am today and I can’t wait to share that with the rest of the world.” — Natania “Mumbai is for dreamers and I am one such dreamer. It’s the ‘khwaabo ka shehar’. I have seen people come to Mumbai from all walks of life trying to find themselves. The city helped me discover who I am and find my true potential. Mumbai ka magic is real!” — Subhi “Mumbai Magic hits the Mumbai nerve like no other.

The lyrics of the song is a true reflection of the finer details of the city - the rickshaws, the chaiwallahs, the traffic, the chaos!” — Shalmali DESI TRILL is a ground-breaking music company founded by Shabz Naqvi and Ty-Ty Smith, dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music.
Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages while embracing cultural heritage and pushing musical boundaries.

 

Tags
DESI TRILL Mumbai Magic Natania Subhi Shalmali
Related news
 | 27 Sep 2022

Indie artits Subhi and Kanishk Seth collaborate for track 'Laapata'

MUMBAI: Indie music artists Subhi and Kanishk Seth have now collaborated for the first time for this lovely track called “Laapata” which was released recently.. This will be Subhi’s first Hindi release in a span of over a year.

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Subhi's recent release "Empire" is all about inspiration and self empowerment

MUMBAI: Indo-American music artist Subhi’s recent “Empire” is all about self-empowerment. The song was released on the 17th of June with an official music video.

read more
 | 25 Jan 2022

Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single "Water Raft"

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth and tender reminiscence. The joint effort captivates, building from sparse instrumentation to an entrancing climax.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2021

Singer - Songwriter Subhi's new single is a dark remix of her single "Wake Me Up"

MUMBAI: Indo American Singer-Songwriter Subhi @subhimusic who has been releasing her original Hindi singles like Aagosh, Cage, Naqaab and Mehfil, recently released a dark remix version of her hit single “Wake Me Up”. This will be her first song post her pregnancy.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2021

Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmali release new single 'Here is beautiful'

MUMBAI: Singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali released their latest track "Here is beautiful" on Friday. The track is part of Shalmali's debut album titled "2X".

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Siddhant Goenka's releases “Jaanley” which pours heart and souls into every beat

MUMBAI: In the world of indie music discovery, picture Kolkata as the stage, and imagine Siddhant Goenka as the charismatic lead, spinning tales with...read more

2
Reminder - This Week - April 11-13 - Vancouver - HYPERSPACE METALFEST

MUMBAI: Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival HYPERSPACE Metal Festival returns for its 5th edition after selling out its first two of...read more

3
A collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for 'Always'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their legendary...read more

4
MC Heam, renowned Rapper, singer, producer and Rap instead, shines in Ajay Devon’s ‘Maidaan’ with music by A.R. Rahman

MUMBAI: MC Heam, known in the hip-hop scene as Hemant Dhyani, is set to captivate audiences once again, this time with his lyrical prowess in Ajay...read more

5
Arindam and Soumita's Rendition of Raat Hamaari Toh is all set to Touch hearts

Soumita Saha's rendition of " Raat Hamaari Toh" is all set to touch hearts. The singer composer's cover of Raat Hamaari Toh original sung by K.S...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games