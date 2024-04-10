Shye shares Dreamy Bop "can't you see"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her first single of 2024 - "can’t you see", a song about an attempted love confession, when words don’t come easy and don’t seem to be enough. Fans can stream it here.

Shye shares, "For my first single of 2024, I wanted to release something light-hearted. I was feeling a little nostalgic about the dream-pop wave back in 2018 and 2019. That inspired me to make this song, influenced by artists like boy pablo, Clairo, Dayglow and Rex Orange County."

On the direction of this song, she continues, "my '9LIVES' EP, released last October, went down a more distorted alternative rock route. It was almost the polar opposite of the kind of music that I made when I was first releasing music – dream-pop, a genre that I always somehow make my way back to. The light synth bells were a sound I used in my debut EP ‘Augus7ine’."

A constant work in progress, Shye is growing her craft one release at a time. Stay tuned for more music from Shye in the coming months.