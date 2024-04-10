Parker McCollum extends Burn It Down Tour - Adding 13 Dates This Fall

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling Country music superstar, Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his explosive Burn It Down Tour for this Fall. The already impressive 41-date run will add 13 more stops reaching the West Coast and taking on some of the biggest venues in the country. Joining Parker on the road this year are bona fide Country stars Corey Kent and Chayce Beckham, as well as rising supporting acts Ashley Cooke, Catie Offerman, Dasha, Elvie Shane, George Birge, Kassi Asthon, Kylie Morgan, and MacKenzie Porter.

Newly Added Tour Dates:

9.13.24

Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center

9.14.24

Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center

9.19.24

Portsmouth, VA

Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

9.20.24

Simpsonville, SC

CCNB Ampitheatre at Hertiage Park

9.21.24

Orlando, FL

Addition Financial Arena, University of Central Florida

9.27.24

Evansville, IN

Ford Center

9.28.24

Springfield, MO

Great Southern Bank Arena

10.10.24

Washington, D.C.

Theater at MGM National Harbor

10.11.24

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10.12.24

Philadelphia, PA

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10.24.24

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

10.25.24

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10.26.24

Stateline, NV

Tahoe Blue Event Center

Tickets for Parker's newly added dates are on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00am local time.

Fans can catch Parker on-stage at the upcoming CMT Music Awards where he'll be joined by Country powerhouse, Brittney Spencer, for an unforgettable performance. The CMT Music Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, April 7th.

Parker is also set to host the upcoming Parker McCollum and Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts on May 15th at TopGolf at The Colony, TX ahead of the 59th ACM Awards the following evening. The all-star event will raise money and awareness for ACM Lifting Lives, which works to improve lives through the power of music.

Tickets for Parker McCollum and Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE are available here.

For a full list of Parker's upcoming tour dates and tickets, please visit parkermccollum.com.