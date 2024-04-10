RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2024 14:41 |  By RnMTeam

Parker McCollum extends Burn It Down Tour - Adding 13 Dates This Fall

MUMBAI: Platinum-selling Country music superstar, Parker McCollum, has announced additional dates for his explosive Burn It Down Tour for this Fall. The already impressive 41-date run will add 13 more stops reaching the West Coast and taking on some of the biggest venues in the country. Joining Parker on the road this year are bona fide Country stars Corey Kent and Chayce Beckham, as well as rising supporting acts Ashley Cooke, Catie Offerman, Dasha, Elvie Shane, George Birge, Kassi Asthon, Kylie Morgan, and MacKenzie Porter.

Newly Added Tour Dates:
9.13.24
Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center
9.14.24
Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center
9.19.24
Portsmouth, VA

Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
9.20.24
Simpsonville, SC

CCNB Ampitheatre at Hertiage Park
9.21.24
Orlando, FL

Addition Financial Arena, University of Central Florida
9.27.24
Evansville, IN

Ford Center
9.28.24
Springfield, MO

Great Southern Bank Arena
10.10.24
Washington, D.C.

Theater at MGM National Harbor
10.11.24
Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10.12.24
Philadelphia, PA

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10.24.24
Anaheim, CA

Honda Center
10.25.24
San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10.26.24
Stateline, NV

Tahoe Blue Event Center

Tickets for Parker's newly added dates are on sale Friday, April 12th at 10:00am local time.

Fans can catch Parker on-stage at the upcoming CMT Music Awards where he'll be joined by Country powerhouse, Brittney Spencer, for an unforgettable performance. The CMT Music Awards air live on CBS on Sunday, April 7th.

Parker is also set to host the upcoming Parker McCollum and Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE, presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts on May 15th at TopGolf at The Colony, TX ahead of the 59th ACM Awards the following evening. The all-star event will raise money and awareness for ACM Lifting Lives, which works to improve lives through the power of music.

Tickets for Parker McCollum and Friends: ACM Lifting Lives LIVE are available here.

For a full list of Parker's upcoming tour dates and tickets, please visit parkermccollum.com.

Tags
Parker McCollum Catie Offerman George Birge Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 10 Apr 2024

Shye shares Dreamy Bop "can't you see"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Shye has released her first single of 2024 - "can’t you see", a song about an attempted love confession, when words don’t come easy and don’t seem to be enough. Fans can stream it here.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2024

Filipino-American singer Tim Atlas shares electrifying new single "Just A Baby", announces debut album

MUMBAI: Known for his striking blend of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop elements, Filipino-American singer/songwriter Tim Atlas announces his long-awaited debut album, 'Enchante', out May 31.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2024

Midwest-Emo band The Wonderful Now release new EP "Some Place Like Home"

MUMBAI: The group, created by Elton Souza and Gabriel Costa, supported by Matheus Justem, returns in 2024 with what appears to be an updated or even definitive version of their first EP – previously, There's No Place Like Home; now, some place like home –, rearranged and partially captured in th

read more
 | 10 Apr 2024

Jordan Fletcher releases his version of Riley Green's Hit "When She Comes Home Tonight" available now

MUMBAI: Rising Country music singer-songwriter, Jordan Fletcher, has released his stripped-down version of Riley Green's hit song, "When She Comes Home Tonight" available now off his forthcoming EP, Cuts & Covers (April 12th).

read more
 | 10 Apr 2024

DRecords unveils debut track "Allah's 99 Names" by Mohammad Yaman: A Momentous Prelude to musical brilliance

MUMBAI: DRecords is thrilled to announce the debut track, "Allah's 99 Names," by the exceptionally talented Mohammad Yaman. This release marks a significant milestone in both Yaman's artistic journey and our commitment to nurturing emerging talents in the music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM celebrates the outstanding efforts of impact businesses and change makers at the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS Kolkata

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the countryread more

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India read more

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

top# 5 articles

1
Top Music Composers winning hearts in India

MUMBAI: India boasts a rich tapestry of musical talent, and at its heart lie the music composers who craft the melodies that resonate with audiences...read more

2
Sharmistha Chatterjee's 'Tilasmi Bahein' enchants audiences in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi"

MUMBAI: Sharmistha Chatterjee, the versatile and internationally acclaimed vocalist, has once again captivated listeners with her enchanting vocals...read more

3
Riot Games and girl group XG collaborate to release exclusive track

MUMBAI: Riot Games and XG, the hip hop and R&B-inspired girl group, today announced the upcoming release of their collaboration single titled ‘...read more

4
Midwest-Emo band The Wonderful Now release new EP "Some Place Like Home"

MUMBAI: The group, created by Elton Souza and Gabriel Costa, supported by Matheus Justem, returns in 2024 with what appears to be an updated or even...read more

5
Filipino-American singer Tim Atlas shares electrifying new single "Just A Baby", announces debut album

MUMBAI: Known for his striking blend of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop elements, Filipino-American singer/songwriter Tim Atlas...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games