Midwest-Emo band The Wonderful Now release new EP "Some Place Like Home"

MUMBAI: The group, created by Elton Souza and Gabriel Costa, supported by Matheus Justem, returns in 2024 with what appears to be an updated or even definitive version of their first EP – previously, There's No Place Like Home; now, some place like home –, rearranged and partially captured in the comfort of home, under some supervision and consistent production (recording, editing, mixing and mastering) by Matt Nunes (Estúdio Mojo); composed of 6 original tracks, which primarily flirt with Midwest Emo, as well as characteristic elements of Post-Rock, Dream Pop and Math Rock, in an occasionally modern approach.
As the title already suggests – somewhere like home –, the work provides reflection on what is familiar (what is known or presumed to know) and what is strange; unusual (of what escapes familiarity). It deals with cause and effect relationships relating to processes of distancing and, above all, the feeling of belonging and self-knowledge.
If you like American Football, Bombay Bicycle Club, Chinese Football, Day Wave, Death Cab for Cutie, And the Earth Never Seems So Far Away, Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate), Explosions in the Sky, Movements, Mt. Oriander, Prawn, Quarto do L, Toe, TTNG, Turnover, Two Door Cinema Club, We Lost the Sea, Wild Nothing and the like, you'll probably enjoy listening to The Wonderful Now.
"Some Place Like Home": https://bit.ly/thewonderfulrelease
