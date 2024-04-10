Jordan Fletcher releases his version of Riley Green's Hit "When She Comes Home Tonight" available now

MUMBAI: Rising Country music singer-songwriter, Jordan Fletcher, has released his stripped-down version of Riley Green's hit song, "When She Comes Home Tonight" available now off his forthcoming EP, Cuts & Covers (April 12th). The song, written by Fletcher, Green and Ryan Nelson, was RIAA Certified Gold and is featured on Green's 2018 album, Outlaws Like Us.
Listen: "When She Comes Home Tonight"
Cuts & Covers is a collection of songs that Fletcher co-wrote for some of Nashville's biggest stars along with one special cover of Post Malone's global chart-topper, "Circles." Since arriving in Music City, Fletcher has earned high praises as a straight-forward, truth-telling songwriter. Now, he is stepping into his own spotlight as a recording artist who is cultivating a lasting legacy in Country music.
Cuts & Covers EP Track Listing:
1. Where You Left It
2. Circles
3. Sad Songs For Sad People
4. When She Comes Home Tonight
