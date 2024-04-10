RadioandMusic
Jordan Fletcher releases his version of Riley Green's Hit "When She Comes Home Tonight" available now

MUMBAI: Rising Country music singer-songwriter, Jordan Fletcher, has released his stripped-down version of Riley Green's hit song, "When She Comes Home Tonight" available now off his forthcoming EP, Cuts & Covers (April 12th). The song, written by Fletcher, Green and Ryan Nelson, was RIAA Certified Gold and is featured on Green's 2018 album, Outlaws Like Us.

Listen:  "When She Comes Home Tonight"

Cuts & Covers is a collection of songs that Fletcher co-wrote for some of Nashville's biggest stars along with one special cover of Post Malone's global chart-topper, "Circles." Since arriving in Music City, Fletcher has earned high praises as a straight-forward, truth-telling songwriter. Now, he is stepping into his own spotlight as a recording artist who is cultivating a lasting legacy in Country music.

Cuts & Covers EP Track Listing:

1.    Where You Left It
2.    Circles
3.    Sad Songs For Sad People
4.    When She Comes Home Tonight 

