Filipino-American singer Tim Atlas shares electrifying new single "Just A Baby", announces debut album

MUMBAI: Known for his striking blend of R&B, neo-soul, alternative, and bedroom pop elements, Filipino-American singer/songwriter Tim Atlas announces his long-awaited debut album, 'Enchante', out May 31. Alongside the announcement, Tim Atlas also shares a new synth-drenched single, "Just A Baby", all out via Nettwerk.

"With every project I put out, I try to show a little more of myself. Enchante is basically a reintroduction to me as a human and as an artist. For me, this record represents the different corners of my music that I haven't showcased," says Atlas.

The forthcoming debut 'Enchante, which includes previous releases "Le Soir", and "Matinee" and some unheard gems, incorporates themes of love, insecurity, anxiety, trust, and more. Songs from the album have accumulated millions of streams, fueling anticipation among Tim's loyal fanbase, with Asian countries comprising the majority of his top 20 streaming countries worldwide, including the Philippines at #2, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

While Tim's August 2023 EP 'Le Soir' saw Tim debut a more grungy, industrial sound to create his take on the evening experience, 'Matinee' is a whimsical, sun-splashed record that feels like an escape to a cinematic world.

Both EPs were conceived shortly after Tim's move from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, a transition that helped him become more comfortable expanding his sound to new genre frontiers.

After the release of Le Soir, Tim embarked on a ten-stop fall headline tour, where he has notably supported artists such as Jungle Giants, Magic City Hippies, and Goldroom, while his avid fan base has helped him garner over 150 million streams to date.