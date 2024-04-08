Jubin Nautiyal's soulful devotional track 'Maa Ka Bulawa Aaya Hai' is just the song to begin the Navratri festivities

MUMBAI: With the auspicious occasion of Navratri around the corner, Jubin Nautiyal’s latest devotional track ‘Maa Ka Bulawa Aaya hai’ is certainly the track for the occasion. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, this soul-stirring track composed by Payal Dev and penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla pays homage to the divine Goddess. ‘Maa ka Bulawa Aaya Hai’ is a melodic journey that captures the essence of devotion and spirituality that is bound to resonate with listeners this festive season and beyond.
‘Maa Ka Bulawa Aaya Hai’ is out on T-Series' official YouTube channel.
