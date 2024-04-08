Groove Cruise 2025 lineup: Eric Prydz, Seven Lions, Nicole Moudaber, MEDUZA, James Hype & more

MUMBAI: “For over 20 years we’ve prided ourselves on listening to our captains’ feedback. They have continually asked for Eric Prydz and I’m elated to announce him for the 2025 lineup. He will also be joined by first-time headliners Seven Lions, James Hype, Meduza, and Nicole Moudaber. We will also welcome nearly 100 other requested acts that will ignite a frenzy across 12 stages for 96 straight hours of nonstop dance music. Sailing on Royal Caribbean’s enormous Allure of the Seas with 40 restaurants and bars across 20 decks and 7 neighborhoods to explore, this sailing will not only be the largest EDM cruise in history but the largest music cruise of any genre. I’m so grateful for the love and support of our captains believing in this dream for the last 2 decades” - Jason Beukema, Founder and Chief Excitement Officer of Whet Travel and Groove Cruise

Whet Travel’s flagship event Groove Cruise has just unveiled its star-studded lineup for its 2025 event, sailing from Miami to the new destination of Falmouth, Jamaica from Thursday, January 23 - Monday, January 27, 2025 on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas.

The festival will feature iconic global dance music stars who will make their Groove Cruise debuts including headliners like audiovisual extraordinaire Eric Prydz, UK partystarter James Hype, Italian powerhouse trio MEDUZA, IN THE MOOD boss and global tastemaker Nicole Moudaber, as well as Ophelia Records founder Seven Lions as a special guest.

Committed to showcasing the ever-changing landscape of the electronic music realm, Groove Cruise will also welcome a bevy of first-time support acts for the monumental 2025 event including iHeartRadio’s 2023 Dance Music Artist of the Year Anabel Englund, German artist BUNT., energetic big room act Cheyenne Giles, English progressive house maestro Cristoph, techno titan Ida Engberg, reality TV star and DJ James Kennedy, Swedish melodic wizard Jeremy Olander, Norwegian duo Kream, contemporary techno selector Layton Giordani, Revealed Recordings favorite Maddix, French tech house producer Matt Sassari, Australian DJ/producer Odd Mob, house music connoisseur Tita Lau, and Finnish melodic king YOTTO.

Additional debut acts taking the Groove Cruise stage for the first time include Los Angeles based producer/DJ AIMMIA, Northern Virginia-based melodic bass act ALLEYCVT, underground queen Annicka, Las Vegas resident DJ Ruckus, Canadian cinematic bass producer Far Out, San Diego act GUDFELLA, Nashville-based artist it’s murph, German progressive house queen Pretty Pink, STEREOHYPE label manager and DJ R3WIRE, American EDM group TELYKAST, Minnesota duo TWINSICK, and New York-based country electronic act Vavo.

Groove Cruise veterans that will be returning to the stage in 2025 include longtime festival favorites Chicago house icon Gene Farris, influential trance act Markus Schulz, GRAMMY-winning artist Roger Sanchez, psytrance boss Blastoyz, multifaceted artist AMIDY, Incorrect Music boss Anthony Attalla, tech house maverick Casmalia, emotive dubstep duo Crystal Skies, energetic act Dada Life, masked duo DEEPFAKE, melodic duo Gem & Tauri, UK tech house ace Joshwa, dubstep artist Luci, house duo Max Low, melodic bass purveyor MitiS, house music act Ranger Trucco, and cinematic bass wizard Trivecta.

Additionally, masters of the trance music genre Orjan Nilsen and Mark Sixma will bring their brand new collaborative project Nilsix to Groove Cruise for the first time, as well as perform individual sets.

Known for curating a diverse roundup of label takeovers year after year, Groove Cruise will welcome a slew of first-time label takeovers for 2025. Nicole Moudaber will host her iconic IN THE MOOD imprint, James Hype will showcase the sound of his STEREOHYPE label, and Seven Lions will be at the helm of the debut Ophelia Records takeover. Additionally, country-electronic act Vavo will host a genre-crossing takeover with Barnyard.

Attendees, better known as Captains, will be able to enjoy some of the staples that have become a highlight of the Groove Cruise programming such as takeovers from Gene Farris’ Carnival, Anthony Attalla’s Incorrect, MitiS’ RE:BORN, and Adam Scott’s Trance, Bro!.

In addition to the powerhouse lineup announcement, Groove Cruise has also announced a new location for the 2025 adventure. To maintain the safety of attendees due to current conditions in Haiti, Groove Cruise has elected to sail from Miami, Florida to the picturesque destination of Falmouth, Jamaica aboard the Allure of the Seas. As a member of the world's second-largest cruise ship class, this sailing will mark the world’s biggest music cruise in history with a full capacity of more than 6,780 passengers.

Awarded Best Large Cruise Ship by GOLD Travvy Awards, Best For Entertainment by Cruisers’ Choice Awards, and Best Individual Cruise Ship by Readers’ Choice Awards, Allure of the Seas will be the largest and most innovative Groove Cruise ship to date and will be the biggest music cruise in history. Allure of the Seas is part of the Oasis Class of cruise ships, the second largest ship class in the world with a length of over 1,187 ft, and 18 total decks. With an original cost of $1.2 billion, Allure of the Seas boasts a gross tonnage of 225,282 GT.

Settled along the shores of the Caribbean Sea, Falmouth will serve as a captivating destination for Groove Cruise Captains. The coastal town is steeped in rich heritage with historic landmarks and museums and offers an array of thrilling activities and attractions including snorkeling, jet skiing, jungle excursions, zip lining, cultural walking tours, horseback riding, ATV tours, river tubing, and more. Falmouth’s alluring beaches, Doctor’s Cave and Burwood, boast crystal clear waters and vibrant coral reefs for attendees to divulge in.



Outside of organizing unforgettable parties, Whet Travel also runs its own non-profit 501c3 organization, Whet Foundation. Started by Groove Cruise and Whet Travel's founder Jason Beukema, the non-profit seeks to impact the communities visited by Whet Travel cruises, inviting cruise attendees to donate and volunteer at their events. The foundation gives back to local communities by supplying clothing, musical instruments, food, school donations, beach and community cleanups, painting and art programs, and providing facility repair and improvement costs.

Although Groove Cruise will not sail to Labadee, Haiti in 2025, Whet Foundation will still continue with a charitable initiative for Second Mile Haiti to provide urgent aid. The organization provides nutritional support to save children’s lives and educate caregivers in order to prevent malnutrition. Due to the current situation in the south of Haiti, supplies have become extremely limited for those in need and Whet Foundation will be collecting donations and monetary aid to support Second Mile to avert life-threatening complications to send to Haiti. Donate to Second Mile Haiti here.

Following the smash success of the 20th anniversary sailing in January 2024, the 37th sailing of Groove Cruise will feature 96 hours of nonstop music, as well as the festival’s signature immersive programming which will include 11 stages with world-class production, globally renowned artists, daily themes with dedicated parties, Whet Oasis wellness experiences, artist-hosted activities, unique destination excursions, Whet Foundation volunteer experience, mental health panels & workshops, and so much more.

Groove Cruise 2025 is 96% sold out, with very limited staterooms still available via https://www.groovecruise.com/miami2025