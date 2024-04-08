Alessio Cristiano Debuts on Einmusika Recordings with Our World EP

MUMBAI: Gaining global recognition for his striking melodic cuts, Neapolitan, London-based artist Alessio Cristiano returns with his highly anticipated Einmusika debut, his two-track Our World EP.

Stream / Purchase: Alessio Cristiano – Our World EP

Diving into the title track, Alessio crafts a dramatic soundscape with rolling bass and spoken vocals. Exuding a potent and euphoric energy, Our World journeys across an undulating arrangement, calling upon electrifying synth stabs and a cinematic break to build and release tension. Flowing into Surreal Imagination, Alessio’s second offering explores an otherworldly dimension with eerie synths and industrial elements. Introducing chopped vocals and sharp melodies, this futuristic cut draws the EP to a close. Tried and tested in sets around the globe over the past few months, Alessio’s powerful two-track EP has been supported by the likes of Konstantin Sibold, The Element, and more.



Drawn to the world of music by his fathers’ Fender and Gibson guitar collection, Alessio Cristano began playing the electric guitar at just seven years old. Exploring different instruments, he also played the drums in a Red Hot Chili Peppers cover band. When he turned eighteen, he became fixated with electronic music and decided to buy his first console. Performing around his hometown, it wasn’t long before he began receiving requests to play at clubs and exclusive venues in Italy.



Moving to London in 2019, Alessio spread his wings to follow his musical path, and has since collaborated with techno titans Moonwalk for their stunning Butterfly EP on Purified Records and Eternal on Stil vor Talent. Chartering other releases on the likes of Octopus Recordings, Dear Deer, and now Einmuska, his outstanding creations receive support from leading acts including Tale of Us, Kevin De Vries, Agents Of Time, Innellea, Fideles, Massano, 8kays and Armonica, to name just a few. With every release, Alessio reaches new heights, evolving into one of the genre’s most impressive talents.