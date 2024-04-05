RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Apr 2024 15:15 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma: Blending tradition with innovation in Sitar Music

MUMBAI: Renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's upcoming India Tour is stirring anticipation among music aficionados nationwide.

Offering more than just a performance, Rishab's "Sitar for Mental Health" experience promises a journey of introspection and musical immersion. Combining deep-rooted classical traditions with contemporary elements, his performances begin with breathing exercises and meditation, leading into soulful renditions of classical raags and innovative compositions.

Audience engagement activities foster a sense of community, creating memorable experiences beyond the music. As a disciple of the legendary Pt. Ravi Shankar, Rishab's musical journey has been profoundly shaped by his mentor's guidance.

Learning from Guruji's recordings and collaborations, Rishab's approach to music production and sitar playing has been enriched. Embracing traditional teachings while exploring new sounds, Rishab's music reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Rishab's creative process seamlessly merges traditional sitar melodies with contemporary elements.

Drawing inspiration from his personal evolution, he navigates the intersection of classical and modern music, ensuring a balance that respects tradition while pushing artistic boundaries. With introspection and a keen sense of authenticity, each composition resonates with Rishab's unique musical identity. Collaborations with diverse artists have been instrumental in Rishab's growth as a musician.

From producing Spotify's Echo project to performing with acclaimed musicians like Naveen Kumar and Yusuf Dez, these collaborations have enriched his artistic vision. Embracing new partnerships with producers, Rishab continues to expand his musical horizons, promising exciting collaborations in the near future. Deeply rooted in India's rich cultural heritage, Rishab's music embodies the essence of Indian classical tradition.

Whether performing on national or international stages, he remains committed to preserving the purity of classical music. With a lifelong dedication to learning and evolving, Rishab's music serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian classical music on the global stage.

Catch Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's captivating performances during his India Tour, spanning cities such as Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Delhi. Experience the transformative power of sitar music and embark on a journey of musical exploration and self-discovery with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

Tags
Ravi Shankar Naveen Kumar Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 05 Apr 2024

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

Awarded as the winner in the Audio Streaming Platform category; Its audio series "The New Avatar" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To" were recognized as the best science and fiction audio shows, respectively

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Progressive heavy metal band Exodus Rising unveils new single "The Fallen"

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of biblical narrative and progressive heavy metal, Exodus Rising emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of Christian Metal.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

METRO SOCIETY bring the Grim and Gritty 1800s London Alive with progressive lyric video for "Underground"

MUMBAI: Metro Society is a progressive rock/metal project group from the mind of guitarist/songwriter Chris Mangold.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Big Reveal! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian to debut with his Apple Radio show titled 'Only Just Begun'

MUMBAI: Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the first Indian musician to do so, he is debuting his eagerly awaited radio show titled ‘Only Just Begun’, exclusively on Apple Music worldwide.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Jay Sean and Ikky for a soulful Punjabi and English track titled "Heartless"

MUMBAI: British-born global sensation Jay Sean with innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with the first single hitting the market being "Heartless" - a heartfelt R&B track featuring peppy English and Punjabi verses.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jay Sean and Ikky for a soulful Punjabi and English track titled "Heartless"

MUMBAI: British-born global sensation Jay Sean with innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with the first single hitting the...read more

2
From alt rock to indie folk Female President release new single "Home Is The Horizon"

MUMBAI: When the person you love is away, every minute feels like an eternity, and every mile separates you further from them. Longing and sadness...read more

3
Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

Awarded as the winner in the Audio Streaming Platform category; Its audio series "The New Avatar" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To" were recognized as the...read more

4
Big Reveal! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian to debut with his Apple Radio show titled 'Only Just Begun'

MUMBAI: Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the...read more

5
'Jugalbandi' - A Musical Harmony by The Sound Space

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their book, The Sound Space by Vishala and Kamakshi Khurana announces a captivating evening of musical fusion...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games