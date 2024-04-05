RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Apr 2024 17:00 |  By RnMTeam

Progressive heavy metal band Exodus Rising unveils new single "The Fallen"

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of biblical narrative and progressive heavy metal, Exodus Rising emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of Christian Metal. Their latest single, "The Fallen," is a celestial odyssey chronicling the epic battle before time and creation, where the Morningstar, Lucifer, was cast out from heaven by the Archangel Michael and banished by God Himself.

Capturing the essence of this celestial conflict, "The Fallen" humanizes its characters, bringing to life the sacred texts and unveiling the awe-inspiring history of creation. With thunderous riffs and soaring vocals, Exodus Rising embarks on a cosmic journey, pushing the boundaries of Christian Metal to new heights. "The Fallen" serves as a beacon of light amidst the darkness, showcasing the duality of brutality and love inherent in the Christian faith. With a progressive heavy metal flair, Exodus Rising fearlessly confronts the evils that plague our world, standing tall with their craft and defying convention.

"Our goal with 'The Fallen' was to breathe new life into the age-old story of Lucifer's fall from grace," says NY Charlie. "We wanted to create a musical experience that not only resonates with fans of heavy metal but also carries a deeper spiritual significance."

Exodus Rising's debut album, "The Book of Life," promises to be a monumental journey through the annals of biblical history, reimagined through the lens of Progressive Heavy Metal. With "The Fallen" leading the charge, listeners can expect an immersive experience that transcends genres and leaves an indelible mark on the soul.

"The Book of Life" is available now on exodusrisingmusic.com, and "The Fallen" is available for streaming and download on all major platforms. Join Exodus Rising as they defy the odds, challenge convention, and blaze a trail through the cosmos with their cosmic epic of redemption and defiance.

THE FALLEN: Pro

Tags
Metal band Exodus The Fallen music Singer
Related news
 | 05 Apr 2024

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

Awarded as the winner in the Audio Streaming Platform category; Its audio series "The New Avatar" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To" were recognized as the best science and fiction audio shows, respectively

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

METRO SOCIETY bring the Grim and Gritty 1800s London Alive with progressive lyric video for "Underground"

MUMBAI: Metro Society is a progressive rock/metal project group from the mind of guitarist/songwriter Chris Mangold.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Big Reveal! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian to debut with his Apple Radio show titled 'Only Just Begun'

MUMBAI: Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the first Indian musician to do so, he is debuting his eagerly awaited radio show titled ‘Only Just Begun’, exclusively on Apple Music worldwide.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Jay Sean and Ikky for a soulful Punjabi and English track titled "Heartless"

MUMBAI: British-born global sensation Jay Sean with innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with the first single hitting the market being "Heartless" - a heartfelt R&B track featuring peppy English and Punjabi verses.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma: Blending tradition with innovation in Sitar Music

MUMBAI: Renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's upcoming India Tour is stirring anticipation among music aficionados nationwide.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

Awarded as the winner in the Audio Streaming Platform category; Its audio series "The New Avatar" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To" were recognized as the...read more

2
Big Reveal! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian to debut with his Apple Radio show titled 'Only Just Begun'

MUMBAI: Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the...read more

3
METRO SOCIETY bring the Grim and Gritty 1800s London Alive with progressive lyric video for "Underground"

MUMBAI: Metro Society is a progressive rock/metal project group from the mind of guitarist/songwriter Chris Mangold. Released this past March, their...read more

4
Progressive heavy metal band Exodus Rising unveils new single "The Fallen"

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of biblical narrative and progressive heavy metal, Exodus Rising emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the...read more

5
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma: Blending tradition with innovation in Sitar Music

MUMBAI: Renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's upcoming India Tour is stirring anticipation among music aficionados nationwide. Offering more...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games