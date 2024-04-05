RadioandMusic
News |  05 Apr 2024 22:08 |  By RnMTeam

Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

Mumbai: Audio series platform Pocket FM  announces its triumphant success at the esteemed India Audio Summit & Awards, organized by Radio and Music, with three distinguished awards across various categories.

The India Audio Summit & Awards, a platform dedicated to celebrating excellence in the field of audio streaming, honored Pocket FM for its outstanding contributions to the industry. The awards ceremony, held on 4th April, 2024 in Mumbai, witnessed Pocket FM's exemplary performance recognized across multiple categories:

Pocket FM's innovative approach towards entertainment with its disruptive audio series format earned it the coveted title of ‘Best Audio Streaming Platform ’

‘The New Avatar,’ a trending sci-fi audio series on Pocket FM, clinched the award for ‘Best Science Show’. It is a mysterious fantasy drama that depicts the story of a brave prince, Daksh, and his reincarnated soul’s journey to unravel the reasons behind his murder.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To,’ a top-trending fiction audio series on Pocket FM, emerged as the winner for  Best Fiction Show. The fiction drama is the story of Anika who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid.

Vineet Singh, Vice President, Branding and Communications at Pocket FM, says, “At Pocket FM, we are reshaping how entertainment is consumed, spearheading the binge-listening trend with audio series - a category that we have created. The recognition at IASA 24 underscores our leadership in the audio series category, and highlights our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment to our audiences."

Available on iOS and Android, click here to download Pocket FM. For more information, please get in touch with communications@pocketfm.com

