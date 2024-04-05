'Jugalbandi' - A Musical Harmony by The Sound Space

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their book, The Sound Space by Vishala and Kamakshi Khurana announces a captivating evening of musical fusion at Jugalbandi, their annual music event. Derived from the Hindi term for entwined twins, Jugalbandi showcases the seamless blending of two distinct musical styles, both vocal and instrumental.



Talented students from The Sound Space have dedicated themselves to exploring this intricate art form over the past three months, resulting in performances that promise to enthrall and inspire. Jugalbandi not only highlights the individual talents of these students but also celebrates the collaborative efforts between children from diverse backgrounds and various NGOs across Mumbai.

Date: April 7th, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 6:30 pm

Venue: YB Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai

Tickets available at: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/jugalbandi-by-the-sound-space/ET00390801