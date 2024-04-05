RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Apr 2024 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Jugalbandi' - A Musical Harmony by The Sound Space

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of their book, The Sound Space by Vishala and Kamakshi Khurana announces a captivating evening of musical fusion at Jugalbandi, their annual music event. Derived from the Hindi term for entwined twins, Jugalbandi showcases the seamless blending of two distinct musical styles, both vocal and instrumental.


Talented students from The Sound Space have dedicated themselves to exploring this intricate art form over the past three months, resulting in performances that promise to enthrall and inspire. Jugalbandi not only highlights the individual talents of these students but also celebrates the collaborative efforts between children from diverse backgrounds and various NGOs across Mumbai.

Date: April 7th, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 6:30 pm

Venue: YB Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai

Tickets available at: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/jugalbandi-by-the-sound-space/ET00390801

 

Tags
The Sound Space Vishala Kamakshi Khurana Jugalbandi
Related news
 | 18 Jul 2022

Guru Purnima special: 'Ta Thei Tat' by Prachi Wagh and The Sound Space

MUMBAI: The Sound Space has joined hands with Prachi Wagh who has been trained in Khatak under Guru Pandit Chitresh Das and Seema Mehta to celebrate Guru Purnima and present 'Ta Thei Tat'.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

top# 5 articles

1
Progressive heavy metal band Exodus Rising unveils new single "The Fallen"

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking fusion of biblical narrative and progressive heavy metal, Exodus Rising emerges as a force to be reckoned with in the...read more

2
Pocket FM shines bright at India Audio and Summit Awards 2024

Awarded as the winner in the Audio Streaming Platform category; Its audio series "The New Avatar" and "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To" were recognized as the...read more

3
Big Reveal! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian to debut with his Apple Radio show titled 'Only Just Begun'

MUMBAI: Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the...read more

4
METRO SOCIETY bring the Grim and Gritty 1800s London Alive with progressive lyric video for "Underground"

MUMBAI: Metro Society is a progressive rock/metal project group from the mind of guitarist/songwriter Chris Mangold. Released this past March, their...read more

5
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma: Blending tradition with innovation in Sitar Music

MUMBAI: Renowned sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's upcoming India Tour is stirring anticipation among music aficionados nationwide. Offering more...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games