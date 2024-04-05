Jay Sean and Ikky for a soulful Punjabi and English track titled "Heartless"

MUMBAI: British-born global sensation Jay Sean with innovative collaboration will result in multiple releases, with the first single hitting the market being "Heartless" - a heartfelt R&B track featuring peppy English and Punjabi verses.

https://VirginMusicGroup.lnk.to/Heartless

What makes "Heartless" even more exciting is that it marks the debut single from Jay Sean's highly anticipated forthcoming album, featuring the talented Toronto-based Punjabi hitmaker, Ikky. As pioneers in their respective genres, Jay Sean and Ikky have joined forces to deliver a genre-bending track that seamlessly blends English and Punjabi elements, captivating listeners across cultural boundaries.

"Heartless" explores the theme of emotional detachment in today's society, resonating with audiences worldwide. With its melodious composition, relatable lyrics, and lively music, "Heartless" is sure to hook listeners globally. "Sometimes the magic is just there from the beginning,” shares Jay Sean. “Ikky and I built "Heartless" from scratch, live in the room, I was freestyling melodies with Sam Martin while Ikky was building the track. The vibe was instant. I love the seamless combination of Panjabi and R&B, which is a nod to a nostalgic sound that I’m known for.

Ikky's been on fire and his sound is fresh and "now". It’s the perfect song to kick off my upcoming album!” Ikky, the prodigious talent behind the production and collaboration on "Heartless," also expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “’Heartless’ was created in both Toronto and LA and features some of my favourite songwriters in the Punjabi industry today! Getting to work with Jay was amazing, we hit it off instantly and was crazy how quickly we were able to build the track. I'm so happy to be a part of this project, I can't wait for it to be out in the world!"

Co-produced by Sean Cook, known for his work on the global hit ‘Lil Boo Thang,’ "Heartless" sets the stage for Jay Sean's forthcoming album, which promises collaborations with other popular artists such as Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi. As the world awaits the release of Jay Sean's upcoming album, "Heartless" stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and artistic expression. Experience the melodious "Heartless" and stay tuned as Virgin Music Group is all set to unveil Jay Sean's forthcoming album soon.

3AM Entertainment was founded by Jay Sean, producer/executive and the 3AM Entertainment will focus on artists from the South Asian diaspora, regardless of genre.