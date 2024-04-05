RadioandMusic
News |  05 Apr 2024 15:06 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Exploring Love and Diversity in Niyati Handa's latest single "Yours Truly"

MUMBAI: Discover the inspiration behind Niyati Handa's latest single, "Yours Truly," as she delves into themes of love and connection in a vibrant dancehall-afropop fusion.

With a sprinkle of rap and a hint of sweet Qawwali vibes, this track is sure to get listeners grooving while humming along to its beautiful lyrics. Crafted by songwriter Girish Nakod, with additional lyrical contributions by Niyati Handa herself, "Yours Truly" captures the playful dynamics between two individuals expressing their love in their own unique ways.

Through teasing and reassurance, the song celebrates the innocence and purity of love, reflecting personal experiences and reflections of both the artists. As Niyati Handa navigates her artistic journey, she remains true to her creative vision while embracing experimentation and diversity in her music.

Rejecting the pressure of meeting industry expectations, she prioritizes authenticity and self-satisfaction in her craft, delivering content that resonates with her heart and soul.

 Fans can anticipate more exciting projects and collaborations from Niyati Handa in the pipeline. With upcoming releases spanning various genres, including an intimate R&B drill track, she continues to captivate audiences with her versatile sound and relatable storytelling.

Stay tuned for more music that promises to uplift and inspire listeners worldwide.

 

