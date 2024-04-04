Singer-songwriter Gini dazzleswith her words and voice on new single ‘Ansuna’

MUMBAI: Since its inception in June 2023, independent record label Molfa Music has focused on nurturing emerging talent in the indie pop space. The latest single on the label, ‘Ansuna’ by the young recruit Gini is reason enough to understand why the label is committed to creating I-pop as a global genre and taking Indian voices and stories to the world.

The star of ‘Ansuna’ is the young, self-taught singer-songwriter Gini, who holds your attention with her rich words and warm, tender voice. 17-year-old Gini – who wrote ‘Ansuna’ the day she finished her high school exams – is also a poet, and the ease with which she knits words together to weave a story is impressive, as evidenced by her Instagram Live series called Write A Song With Me through 2022.

With a muted guitar as the backdrop for her words, ‘Ansuna’ is wonderfully simple in its construction, but settles deep into the cerebrum.

“The day my 12th board exams ended, I came back home and was reading something when I came across the word sirphira,” shares Gini of the process behind writing ‘Ansuna’.

“The word seemed so apt in that moment. A major period of my life had concluded, and I hadn’t processed it yet, so I did what I like to do the most; I wrote a song about it. I wrote about finding music in nature, rather in the beautifully chaotic parts of it, and how I lose myself in it. The feeling of singing to myself, grateful for those who listen and uncaring of those who don’t, because in the end it doesn’t really matter,” she adds.

“‘Ansuna’ means unheard. To me, it means that my voice and what I sing is yet to be heard. I have many stories to tell and lyrics to share, and the world has yet to hear them.”

She may be inspired by the writings of Swanand Kirkire, production finesse of FINNEAS, Jacob Collier’s harmony stacks and Lianne La Havas’ vocal grace, but Gini’s style is very much her own, adapting to different sounds and styles with a chameleon-like quality.

The music video for ‘Ansuna’ – directed by Supreet Kaur – unfolds as a fluid, immersive journey through the everyday. It paints a vivid picture of finding music in the mundane, where the beauty of nature intertwines with the freedom of expression. With Gini’s tender voice as the backdrop, the visuals transport viewers into a world where raindrops dance in harmony with melodies, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Her voice guides the audience through this ethereal landscape, inspiring a sense of wonder and wishful longing, while gently reminding us of the beauty in letting go and embracing the natural flow of life.

Stream the song here. ‘Ansuna’ by Gini releases on Molfa Music on April 3.