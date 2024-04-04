RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Apr 2024 13:52 |  By RnMTeam

Singer-songwriter Gini dazzleswith her words and voice on new single ‘Ansuna’

MUMBAI: Since its inception in June 2023, independent record label Molfa Music has focused on nurturing emerging talent in the indie pop space. The latest single on the label, ‘Ansuna’ by the young recruit Gini is reason enough to understand why the label is committed to creating I-pop as a global genre and taking Indian voices and stories to the world.

The star of ‘Ansuna’ is the young, self-taught singer-songwriter Gini, who holds your attention with her rich words and warm, tender voice. 17-year-old Gini – who wrote ‘Ansuna’ the day she finished her high school exams – is also a poet, and the ease with which she knits words together to weave a story is impressive, as evidenced by her Instagram Live series called Write A Song With Me through 2022.

With a muted guitar as the backdrop for her words, ‘Ansuna’ is wonderfully simple in its construction, but settles deep into the cerebrum.

“The day my 12th board exams ended, I came back home and was reading something when I came across the word sirphira,” shares Gini of the process behind writing ‘Ansuna’.

“The word seemed so apt in that moment. A major period of my life had concluded, and I hadn’t processed it yet, so I did what I like to do the most; I wrote a song about it. I wrote about finding music in nature, rather in the beautifully chaotic parts of it, and how I lose myself in it. The feeling of singing to myself, grateful for those who listen and uncaring of those who don’t, because in the end it doesn’t really matter,” she adds.

“‘Ansuna’ means unheard. To me, it means that my voice and what I sing is yet to be heard. I have many stories to tell and lyrics to share, and the world has yet to hear them.”

She may be inspired by the writings of Swanand Kirkire, production finesse of FINNEAS, Jacob Collier’s harmony stacks and Lianne La Havas’ vocal grace, but Gini’s style is very much her own, adapting to different sounds and styles with a chameleon-like quality.

The music video for ‘Ansuna’ – directed by Supreet Kaur – unfolds as a fluid, immersive journey through the everyday. It paints a vivid picture of finding music in the mundane, where the beauty of nature intertwines with the freedom of expression. With Gini’s tender voice as the backdrop, the visuals transport viewers into a world where raindrops dance in harmony with melodies, where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Her voice guides the audience through this ethereal landscape, inspiring a sense of wonder and wishful longing, while gently reminding us of the beauty in letting go and embracing the natural flow of life.

Stream the song here. ‘Ansuna’ by Gini releases on Molfa Music on April 3.

Tags
Ansuna Swanand Kirkire Instagram Live Molfa Music Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 04 Apr 2024

Singer-songwriter Tejas’ takes on complex ideas and challenges in new conceptual EP Museum

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tejas, recognized as one of India’s favourite pop voices, serves up a different side of his artistic personality in his latest EP Museum.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2024

Symphonic metal band ANA push Haute Couture to a new level in their "Scars" music video directed by Peter Coulson

MUMBAI: Symphonic metal band ANA just released a new album entitled The Art of Letting Go via Eclipse Records on March 29th, and earlier today; the band dropped their third music video from the album entitled “Scars”.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2024

Lío Ibiza unveils unprecedented club residencies for 2024 season

MUMBAI: Following the announcement of the 2024 Show Theme ‘Dangerous Nights’, Lío Ibiza is proud to confirm its lineup of club residencies for the highly anticipated 2024 season.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2024

Third annual ‘Coulda Shoulda Woulda’ set fire April 23 at Cannery hall to benefit music health alliance

MUMBAI: Music Health Alliance (MHA) announces the lineup for its third annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda fundraiser event to benefit the Nashville-based nonprofit as it continues its life-saving advocacy and assistance for the music community nationwide.

read more
 | 03 Apr 2024

"Anurag is really sweet and a lovable composer..." says singer Kailash Kher on working with Anurag Halder

MUMBAI: In the vibrant realm of Bollywood, collaborations often ignite sparks of creativity, paving the way for musical masterpieces that resonate deeply with audiences. The latest testament to this phenomenon is of acclaimed singer Kailash Kher and Music composer and singer Anurag Halder.

read more

RnM Biz

Music Distribution Revolution: AI Meets Artist Control in India

MUMBAI: The rise of AI-powere­d platforms like read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Saregama revolutionizes Music Learning with Padhanisa

MUMBAI: Saregama launches – Padhanisa, an AI based music learning app that aims to make Indian voread more

Red FM Brings ‘Craze Teri Gully Mein’ For The 17th Edition of The T-20 League

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM proudly presents “Craze Tread more

Paytm Insider's Holi Campaign “Rang Rager” draws massive response

MUMBAI: With the return of spring, Paytm Insider ushered in the joyous Holi festival with its natread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer and Composer Kshitij Anand’s Mesmerizing Hindi Cover of ‘Perfect’ Captivates Hearts on Spotify and other Streaming Platforms

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Kshitij Anand enchants listeners once again with his soulful rendition of hit song ‘Perfect’ in Hindi, now available on...read more

2
SEVENTEEN back to dominate with best album dropping on April 29

MUMBAI: Following their groundbreaking past year, K-pop icon SEVENTEEN is making their return on April 29 with the best album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The...read more

3
Offline guys entertainment curates Amit Trivedi’s captivating ‘Folk Journey of India’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for their one year anniversary celebrations

MUMBAI: Offline Guys Entertainment proudly curated a mesmerising musical odyssey as part of the one-year anniversary celebrations of the Nita Mukesh...read more

4
Singer-songwriter Tejas’ takes on complex ideas and challenges in new conceptual EP Museum

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Tejas, recognized as one of India’s favourite pop voices, serves up a different side of his artistic...read more

5
"Anurag is really sweet and a lovable composer..." says singer Kailash Kher on working with Anurag Halder

MUMBAI: In the vibrant realm of Bollywood, collaborations often ignite sparks of creativity, paving the way for musical masterpieces that resonate...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games