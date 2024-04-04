RadioandMusic
News |  04 Apr 2024 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

SEVENTEEN back to dominate with best album dropping on April 29

MUMBAI: Following their groundbreaking past year, K-pop icon SEVENTEEN is making their return on April 29 with the best album 17 IS RIGHT HERE.

The news was announced on March 31 at the end of the band’s stadium show ‘SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ AGAIN TO INCHEON’ that amassed 56,000 fans over two nights. A short teaser clip played at the end of the show featured the three units – hip-hop, performance, and vocal – in distinct aesthetics and revealed the title of the highly anticipated album.

An animated teaser created in collaboration with illustrator Max Dalton, widely known for his work in the film ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel,’ was also released shortly after. A collection of colorful scenes depicting each of SEVENTEEN’s past releases, the teaser offered a first peek into how 17 IS RIGHT HERE is a proud representation of SEVENTEEN’s past, present, and future.
According to the tracklist (hidden ver.) released on April 2, the two-CD album will be composed of the K-pop icon’s beloved tracks and commemorate the creative powerhouse’s accomplishments. The partial yet extensive list includes Korean versions of 8 Japanese lead singles as well as 20 lead singles from previous Korean releases with smash hits like “VERY NICE,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Super.”

The announcement for the best album follows the 13-piece act’s remarkable rise, ending 2023 with over 16 million album sales and taking home the title of best-selling album in the world with the 10th Mini Album FML released in April 2023. Living up to their fame as the K-pop stage-breakers, SEVENTEEN is also poised to leave their mark at Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin in the coming months.

Pre-order for 17 IS RIGHT HERE began on April 1, with the official release scheduled for April 29 at 6 PM KST (5 AM ET). More information about pre-orders is available on Weverse. About SEVENTEEN SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem. The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. The creative powerhouse closed out 2022 as the first K-pop act to win PUSH Performance of the Year at MTV Video Music Awards as well as Best New and Best Push at MTV European Music Awards before reaching new heights.

In 2023, 10th Mini Album FML and 11th Mini Album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No.1 on World Albums chart, proceeding to become the top 2 best-selling albums in K-pop history. Having placed the group on top of the Billboard Artist 100, FML was further recognized as the biggest-selling global album of 2023 by IFPI with over 6.2 million copies sold worldwide. The K-pop icon will continue to expand their global reach in 2024, returning to Europe with upcoming performances at Glastonbury Festival and Lollapalooza Berlin following their dedicated speech and performance session at the 2023 UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris.

