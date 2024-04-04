RadioandMusic
News |  04 Apr 2024 13:37

Offline guys entertainment curates Amit Trivedi’s captivating ‘Folk Journey of India’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for their one year anniversary celebrations

MUMBAI: Offline Guys Entertainment proudly curated a mesmerising musical odyssey as part of the one-year anniversary celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) by renowned singer and music composer, Amit Trivedi, who led audiences on an enchanting "Folk Journey of India" at The Grand Theatre.

Amit Trivedi, celebrated for his ingenious compositions and soulful renditions, mesmerized the audience with his performance. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional folk melodies with contemporary sounds made for a captivating exploration of India’s rich cultural heritage.
Reflecting on Trivedi's performance, Anant K Srivastava of Offline Guys Entertainment stated, "We were thrilled to have Amit Trivedi perform at NMACC for their one-year anniversary celebrations. His ability to evoke emotions through music and his dedication to preserving India's cultural heritage perfectly aligns with our vision at Offline Guys Entertainment."

Trivedi's repertoire, which includes acclaimed works such as Wake Up Sid (2009) and Kai Po Che! (2013), further showcased his prowess as a versatile musician, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The show was sold out, with the venue packed to capacity, making it a truly memorable evening for all in attendance.

