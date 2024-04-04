RadioandMusic
News |  04 Apr 2024

Lío Ibiza unveils unprecedented club residencies for 2024 season

MUMBAI: Following the announcement of the 2024 Show Theme ‘Dangerous Nights’, Lío Ibiza is proud to confirm its lineup of club residencies for the highly anticipated 2024 season. With an array of renowned international brands and homegrown talents, Lío Club promises an unforgettable journey through the pulsating heart of Ibiza nightlife.

Featuring a lineup curated to cater to every musical taste, Lío Ibiza will bring another year of exceptional residencies, each promising some of the best nights on the island.

Nasty Beats kicks off the week with infectious House and AfroHouse rhythms every Monday, setting the tone for an exhilarating week ahead starting June 17th.

Blanche Ibiza makes its grand debut on Tuesdays, bringing the dynamic sounds of house and melodic sounds to Ibiza's shores with production design that captures the essence of the white island's magnetic energy. Opening night is set for May 28th.

Toy Room returns on Wednesdays, transforming Lío Club into a haven for Hip-Hop, R&B, and Reggaeton enthusiasts, promising exclusive nights filled with art, fashion, and celebrity sightings. Join the excitement starting May 15th.

Bâzâr by Sasson takes over Thursdays, infusing the club with melodic House sounds curated by Parisian DJ and producer Nicolas Sasson, offering an elegant and cosmopolitan affair starting May 16th.

Vintage by Sebastian Gamboa celebrates its 14th season on Fridays, delivering a timeless fusion of contemporary House with classic rhythms, embodying the essence of Ibiza's legendary nightlife scene. Doors open May 10th.

Pandora lights up Saturdays with a journey through the golden age of House and electronic music, curated by DJ Oliver and guests, promising an unforgettable experience starting May 11th.

Travieso brings the mischief to Sundays, with Latin House, Reggaeton, and classics ensuring the weekend ends on a high note. Join the fun starting May 19th.

Table reservations and ticket sales are now open on the official Lío Ibiza website, offering music fans and party people the opportunity to secure their place in what promises to be one of Ibiza’s biggest hot spots of 2024.

Lío Ibiza, founded in 2011 by Joan Gràcia and Ricardo Urgell, continues to uphold its legacy of offering a unique blend of cabaret, dinner, dance, and music, setting the standard for luxury entertainment not only in Ibiza but also across European capitals such as Mykonos, London and Mallorca.

